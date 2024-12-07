Hundreds of people flocked to the long-awaited re-opening of Edinburgh’s Pitt Market on Friday night at its new waterfront venue in Granton.

Around 500 people braved the rain to visit the new site, and despite the weather, there were no dampened spirits as locals explored the community space that has been two years in the making.

Located on West Shore Road, the Granton Pitt is more than twice the size of the original Pitt Street venue, with the 15,000 sq ft space championing a number of local street food traders, features a 700-capacity events space, retail and music stalls, and community hub spaces for local organisations.

The Pitt Market in Edinburgh reopened after more than two years on Friday, December 6 at it's new location on West Shore Road | NW

Speaking to the Evening News, Pitt Market chief executive, Hal Prescott, said: “It’s been a long time coming, around two and a half years, so it's a dream come true and the beginning of the journey.

“In essence, The Pitt has always been about collaboration and enterprise and working with people and trying to provide an opportunity that isn't normally available, and that's still there.

“But we've evolved because we're going to be here for a long time. We’re not just a food and drink market. We've got we’ve got spaces for young people, two saunas, a masseuse, a woodworker and an indoor produce market starting in the with a new year. It's an all-in-one space for the community.”

The Pitt, which will initially be open Thursday to Sunday between 8am-10pm, will feature a mix of familiar traders, including Buffalo Truck and Barney’s Beer, alongside new traders including Pulp Friction, Choola, Lazeez, Fire Bowl. Local charity Social Bite will be the exclusive dessert provider at the venue.

The Pitt Market in Granton has several permanent food and drink traders, alongside 700-capacity events space, retail and music stalls, and community hub spaces for local organisations | NW

This £500,000 venture, is led by not-for-profit community interest company Granton Project CIC, and promises to bring economic opportunity to the area. Funding from Firstport and Foundation Scotland enabled the transformation of the former empty warehouse, as well as a successful crowdfunding campaign that further supported the development.

Speaking at the official launch, Hal said: “We've worked with a lot people on The Pitt’s journey over the last nine years, and it’s been really exciting to see those personal journeys, seeing people have an idea and try it out, flourish, and go on to do amazing things.

“Businesses like Junk, Pizza Geeks, Moo Pie, to name just a few, now have permanent spaces in the city. So it's now exciting that we're opening our doors and inviting other businesses and other individuals to get involved in the journey.

“But more so now, we want to get the community involved. We are now in a position where we've got a blank slate of a venue, a space where we can really make it our own and the community's own and other enterprises and people that come through here can get involved to lead us in the right direction.

“This is the beginning and there's so much more to come in the new year. We want the community and businesses and everyone else to be a part of this journey with us. It's our to make of it what we will.”

As part of the wider Granton Waterfront regeneration project, The Pitt will become a local hub fostering social cohesion and enterprise in North Edinburgh, marking a significant milestone in the area’s ongoing regeneration.

The new venue, which boasts unobstructed views from the Granton promenade over the Firth of Forth, has dedicated spaces for families and a range of organisations. Granton Youth, Granton Community Garden and Granton Castle Walled Garden are all already part of the new partnership approach and local youth groups already on board to provide art installations at the coastal location.

The Pitt is located on 20 West Shore Road, Edinburgh, EH5 1QD. For more information you can visit The Pitt website.