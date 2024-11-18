Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Edinburgh’s popular street food market, The Pitt, is gearing up for a mighty comeback when it officially opens at its new location in Granton next month.

The new site on West Shore Road is more than twice the size of the original Pitt Street venue which closed in October 2022 after developers made plans to demolish the premises to make way for housing.

The 15,000 sq ft space will open on Friday, December 6 and features ‘all the core ingredients from the original Pitt’ in addition to a 700-capacity events space, saunas, retail and music stalls, and community hub spaces for local organisations.

The Pitt in Granton, Edinburgh will open on December 6 | The Pitt

Hal Prescott, chief executive of The Pitt said: “The Pitt Granton has been two years in the making so I could not be more delighted to be announcing our official opening date.

“The new Pitt has all the core ingredients from the original Pitt but is supercharged with a significant event space, family areas, a co-working space, two permanent saunas and of course this fantastic location on the Granton prom.”

This exciting new £500,000 venture, is led by not-for-profit community interest company Granton Project CIC, and promises to bring economic opportunity to the area. Funding from Firstport and Foundation Scotland enabled the transformation of the former empty warehouse, as well as a successful crowdfunding campaign that further supported the development.

Mr Prescott added: “We’re a very small team working to make a big difference to north Edinburgh and the support we’ve had financially and as advisors from Firstport and Foundation Scotland has been invaluable to us, The Pitt simply wouldn’t be reopening without them.”

The Pitt, which will initially be open Thursday to Sunday between 8am-10pm, will feature a mix of familiar faces, such as Buffalo Truck and Barney’s Beer, alongside exciting new traders such as Pulp Friction, Choola and Fire Bowl. One notable addition is Social Bite, who will be the exclusive dessert provider.

Hal Prescott said: "The Pitt Market will always be free to enter, and we are committed to making sure all ticketed events are affordable for all" | The Pitt

Mr Prescott said the new incarnation of The Pitt will continue to champion the local community and foster entrepreneurship. He said: “The Pitt Market will always be free to enter and we are committed to making sure all ticketed events are affordable for all.

“The local community has welcomed us with open arms with many local organisations connecting, collaborating and supporting our development and opening – we look forward to more getting in touch and to the partnerships, businesses and ideas which develop from The Pitt.”

Andrew Barnett, from Barney's Beer, said: “We’ve been a trading partner with The Pitt since its original opening in December 2015 and always found it a great place to introduce people to new beers and collaborate with other food and drink producers. We at Barney’s Beer are all excited to re-start that trading relationship and be part of the new bigger, better Pitt at the Granton shore.”

‘Massive impact’ for the local community

As part of the wider Granton Waterfront regeneration project, The Pitt will become a local hub fostering social cohesion and enterprise in North Edinburgh, marking a significant milestone in the area’s ongoing regeneration.

The new venue, which boasts unobstructed views from the Granton promenade over the Firth of Forth, has dedicated spaces for families and a range of organisations. Granton Youth, Granton Community Garden and Granton Castle Walled Garden are all already part of the new partnership approach and local youth groups already on board to provide art installations at the coastal location.

The Pitt team: Harvey Ferguson, Navida Galbraith, Hal Prescott, Ewan Pennie | The Pitt

Ali Kennedy, social investment executive with Foundation Scotland, said: “This project will have a massive impact on the local surrounding communities, and the ambition of Hal and the Granton Project CIC team is to be commended.

“We're very impressed by all the activity and collaborations emerging to date, and are confident that our investment will support even more impact, more local aspiration, and the creation of even more pathways into the hospitality sector. Our blend of grant and loan investment offers flexibility for innovative projects like this, and we know that the team will deliver a unique and thriving community project for Granton and beyond.”

Daisy Ford-Downes, head of group investment programmes at Firstport, said: “Hal and his team have been working tirelessly to get to this point, so we are delighted that The Pitt is finally ready to open its doors to customers.

“The Catalyst Fund, with its patient and flexible repayment model, was designed to support projects just like this- innovative, ambitious, collaborative, and with the potential to make a positive impact in the community. The Pitt in Granton, with a brand new venue, amazing trader line up and strong partnerships, is well placed to become not just a foodie’s destination, but also a thriving hub for enterprise development and community action.”