Edinburgh street food market The Pitt has announced its planned reopening at a new site has been delayed until next year.

The popular business closed at its familiar location in Pitt Street, Leith, at the end of August 2022, but was due to have relocated to a new site at Granton in the first half of this year. The move will give the market more space – he Pitt Street site could only take seven stalls, but Granton will be three times the size, with room for 21 stalls, and there will also be a dedicated events space with a capacity of 750.

However, The Pitt has now explained the plans have been held up and organisers do not expect to open on the new site until next year. In an online statement, The Pitt Market said: “You’re probably thinking, ‘Hey, didn’t The Pitt say they were going to be open by now?’ Well, you’re right, we did say that… Straight up, it’s been quite the journey, let us tell you. That journey hasn’t gone entirely to plan in terms of what we initially set out, BUT, we’re happy to say that this has meant a delay rather than anything worse.

Pitt Street food market closed last year ready for a move to a bigger site in Granton, but the reopening has now been put off until next year.