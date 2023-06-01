Edinburgh Pitt Market: Street food market announces reopening in Granton delayed until next year
Edinburgh street food market The Pitt has announced its planned reopening at a new site has been delayed until next year.
The popular business closed at its familiar location in Pitt Street, Leith, at the end of August 2022, but was due to have relocated to a new site at Granton in the first half of this year. The move will give the market more space – he Pitt Street site could only take seven stalls, but Granton will be three times the size, with room for 21 stalls, and there will also be a dedicated events space with a capacity of 750.
However, The Pitt has now explained the plans have been held up and organisers do not expect to open on the new site until next year. In an online statement, The Pitt Market said: “You’re probably thinking, ‘Hey, didn’t The Pitt say they were going to be open by now?’ Well, you’re right, we did say that… Straight up, it’s been quite the journey, let us tell you. That journey hasn’t gone entirely to plan in terms of what we initially set out, BUT, we’re happy to say that this has meant a delay rather than anything worse.
"Our new home in Granton is part of a much wider, very ambitious project, and with everything going on in the world there has been some, perhaps rather inevitable, hold ups. The good news is building works have now started, and we’re very confident of being back with a bang next year with tons of food, tons of events, and a sea view to die for. Ahead of opening we’ll also be launching a crowdfunder for the final touches, more info on that in the coming months…”