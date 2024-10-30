New Edinburgh pub opens at train station as commuters told to 'pray for the delay'

Scottish brewery giant BrewDog officially opened its latest bar in the Capital on Wednesday, October 30, making it the perfect pit-stop before or after your journey.

The stylish new venue, which is the chain's fifth bar in the city after openings in the Cowgate, Lothian Road, New Street and the airport, sells a wide range of taps of craft beer, including favourites such as Punk IPA, Hazy Jane and Elvis Juice, and a range of spirits and cocktails.

There is also a food menu, with a range of pub classics on offer as well as BrewDog’s signature burgers and wings.

Commuters are being told to ‘pray for the delay’ with the opening of the new venue, which BrewDog expects to be a huge success.

Cathy Granby, Business Development Director, at SSP UK & Ireland, said: “We’re really excited to partner with BrewDog and open our latest bar together in Edinburgh Waverley Station. Edinburgh’s social scene is buzzing and now those passing through the station can come and enjoy a craft beer, glass of wine or a delicious cocktail to either get the night started or see them home.”

Take a look through our photo gallery for a first look inside the new bar.

BrewDog at Edinburgh Waverley Station

