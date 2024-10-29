Bursting with charm and old world aesthetics, The Boston Bar offers the warm and friendly vibes of an authentic Irish pub with fresh, modern industrial interiors inspired by watering holes in Boston and New York. Locals and visitors alike now have a new home to enjoy live sport, intimate gigs, world-class beers and a laidback bite to eat in a beautifully unique setting on Hanover Street.

Brought to the Capital by the team behind Freddy’s, the popular late night party parlour located on nearby Frederick Street, The Boston Bar has been extensively renovated over the past six months, and the two-level venue – previously Bar Soba – has been developed in collaboration with ARKA Design Studio and Too Gallus, with no expense spared on the flawless Instagram-worthy decor and design.

The Boston Bar recreates the warm and welcoming atmosphere of a traditional tavern, and features classic subway tiles, exposed red brick, vintage lighting, wrought iron railings that give a nod to Boston’s iconic Beacon Hill, and eye-catching trinkets and artefacts that were sourced from auction houses, salvage yards and dealers during trips to Ireland.

1 . The Boston Bar New Hanover Street pub and eatery The Boston Bar is set to become one of Edinburgh city centre’s most popular new venues, bringing boast live music, warm hospitality, delicious food and world-class beers. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

