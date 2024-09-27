Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Yeehaw! From Beyoncé to Lana Del Rey, everyone's going country this year –and now Edinburgh's nightlife scene is in on the act.

The latest venture from team behind Freddy's, Westside Rodeo is a country-themed pop-up bar at 51A George Street that opens for a limited time from today (Friday, September 27). Inspired by the overwhelming success of their country nights over on Frederick Street, the new venue takes this experience up several notchesby dedicating an entire venue to the charm and excitement of country music.

The new pop-up promises to be an immersive experience bringing the heart of Nashville to Auld Reekie. Guests can look forward to live performances from some of the best country artists from across the UK and beyond, making Westside Rodeo the ultimate destination for a great night out.

Speaking ahead of today's opening, area manager Gavin Currie said: "Westside Rodeo is more than just a bar– it’s an experience. Whether you’re a seasoned country fan or someone who’s new to the genre, there’s something for everyone. With performances scheduled throughout the week, each visit promises to be unique, filled with music, dancing, and good times."

The menu at Westside Rodeo doesn’t just stop at country-themed cocktails – although these will certainly be a highlight. Expect a wide selection of premium beers and tequilas, all with a distinctive Westside twist that reflects the bold and adventurous spirit of the venue. Each drink is crafted to enhance the overall experience, with a few surprises in store, perfectly complementing the country vibes and lively atmosphere.

Previously owned and operated by the Montpeliers group for 23 years, the Freddy’s team have given the venue (formerly Eastside and Opal Lounge) a makeover. Westside Rodeo offers a fully immersive saloon-style interior that transports guests straight into the heart of a Western movie. From wagon wheels to life-size horse statues, every detail has been carefully chosen to capture the essence of the Wild West. Neon signs flicker with the vibrant energy of a classic honky-tonk, while the rustic wooden furnishings provide a comfortable yet authentic backdrop.

To top off the experience, every guest will receive a complimentary cowboy hat upon entry, ensuring that everyone can fully embrace the country spirit.

Westside Rodeo is currently recruiting for supervisors, bartenders, waiting staff, and barbacks at all three of their venues. Interested candidates are encouraged to email their CVs to [email protected].

The bar will be open on Thursdays from 9pm to 3am, and Fridays and Saturdays from 7pm to 3am. Bookings are open now via www.westside-rodeo.com