Edinburgh clubs: 15 photos of Edinburgh clubbers enjoying Terminal V festivals down the years

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 18th Oct 2024, 14:50 BST
As Edinburgh prepares for the Terminal V Halloween Festival at the end of October, we look back at some of the event's most thrilling nights.

Over the years, Terminal V has become an unmissable highlight in the city’s music calendar – and this year it was voted Scotland’s best festival by DJ Mag. This month's event, on Friday 25 and Saturday 26 October, promises to be another unmissable instalment for clubbers.

Looking ahead to the event, Derek Martin, co-director of Terminal V, said: "This year’s Halloween edition will be our most spectacular yet with a redesigned site, indoor only for our Halloween edition.

"With a two-night line-up set to feature both established and emerging global electronic music talent in true Terminal V tradition, we are dedicated to delivering an unparalleled Halloween festival experience. We can’t wait to welcome 20,000 music lovers across two nights to the Royal Highland Centre in Edinburgh for an unforgettable weekend.”

Tickets are on sale now via www.terminalv.co.uk/halloween.

Take a look through our gallery to see 12 photos of Terminal V events from years gone by.

Take a look through our gallery to see photos of Edinburgh's Terminal V festival from years gone by.

1. Terminal V over the years - in pictures

Take a look through our gallery to see photos of Edinburgh's Terminal V festival from years gone by. Photo: Michael Hunter

Photo Sales
Terminal V is one of the biggest electronic music festivals in the country. Each sellout event sees thousands of electronic music lovers from all corners of the globe descend on the Royal Highland Centre in Edinburgh for a weekend of epic music from some of the biggest DJs in the world.

2. Terminal V

Terminal V is one of the biggest electronic music festivals in the country. Each sellout event sees thousands of electronic music lovers from all corners of the globe descend on the Royal Highland Centre in Edinburgh for a weekend of epic music from some of the biggest DJs in the world. Photo: Michael Hunter

Photo Sales
Terminal V is one of the biggest electronic music festivals in the country. Each sellout event sees thousands of electronic music lovers from all corners of the globe descend on the Royal Highland Centre in Edinburgh for a weekend of epic music from some of the biggest DJs in the world.

3. Terminal V

Terminal V is one of the biggest electronic music festivals in the country. Each sellout event sees thousands of electronic music lovers from all corners of the globe descend on the Royal Highland Centre in Edinburgh for a weekend of epic music from some of the biggest DJs in the world. Photo: Michael Hunter

Photo Sales
Terminal V is one of the biggest electronic music festivals in the country. Each sellout event sees thousands of electronic music lovers from all corners of the globe descend on the Royal Highland Centre in Edinburgh for a weekend of epic music from some of the biggest DJs in the world.

4. Terminal V

Terminal V is one of the biggest electronic music festivals in the country. Each sellout event sees thousands of electronic music lovers from all corners of the globe descend on the Royal Highland Centre in Edinburgh for a weekend of epic music from some of the biggest DJs in the world. Photo: Michael Hunter

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:EdinburghScotlandTicketsRoyal Highland Centre
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice