Over the years, Terminal V has become an unmissable highlight in the city’s music calendar – and this year it was voted Scotland’s best festival by DJ Mag. This month's event, on Friday 25 and Saturday 26 October, promises to be another unmissable instalment for clubbers.

Looking ahead to the event, Derek Martin, co-director of Terminal V, said: "This year’s Halloween edition will be our most spectacular yet with a redesigned site, indoor only for our Halloween edition.

"With a two-night line-up set to feature both established and emerging global electronic music talent in true Terminal V tradition, we are dedicated to delivering an unparalleled Halloween festival experience. We can’t wait to welcome 20,000 music lovers across two nights to the Royal Highland Centre in Edinburgh for an unforgettable weekend.”

Tickets are on sale now via www.terminalv.co.uk/halloween.

Take a look through our gallery to see 12 photos of Terminal V events from years gone by.

1 . Terminal V over the years - in pictures Take a look through our gallery to see photos of Edinburgh's Terminal V festival from years gone by. Photo: Michael Hunter Photo Sales

2 . Terminal V Terminal V is one of the biggest electronic music festivals in the country. Each sellout event sees thousands of electronic music lovers from all corners of the globe descend on the Royal Highland Centre in Edinburgh for a weekend of epic music from some of the biggest DJs in the world. Photo: Michael Hunter Photo Sales

3 . Terminal V Terminal V is one of the biggest electronic music festivals in the country. Each sellout event sees thousands of electronic music lovers from all corners of the globe descend on the Royal Highland Centre in Edinburgh for a weekend of epic music from some of the biggest DJs in the world. Photo: Michael Hunter Photo Sales