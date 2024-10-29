Edinburgh is reckoned to be one of the most haunted cities in the world, so it’s hardly surprising Auld Reekie’s pubs and restaurants are full of ghostly tales.
There’s no better place to be on Halloween – also known as All Hallow’s Eve – when the spirits of the underworld return to haunt the living. If you’re looking for a devilish bite to eat, a ghoulish drink, or some blood-curdling entertainment, there's plenty of places to try.
1. 13 'haunted' Edinburgh pubs and restaurants
Take a look through our gallery to see 13 Edinburgh pubs and restaurants that are said to be haunted. Photo: Pixabay Photo: Pixabay
2. The Last Drop Tavern
Address: 74-78 Grassmarket, Edinburgh, EH1 2JR. This popular pub is named after a reference to the last hanging to have occurred in the Grassmarket, the Last Drop has a suitably macabre back story. The Grassmarket’s gallows were situated right across from the pub and could help explain the high level of supposed paranormal activity in the area. The venue's website says they are haunted by a little girl in medieval clothing, with sightings of the diminutive spirit occurring in both the cellar and the bar. Photo: The Last Drop Tavern
3. Whistlebinkies Live Music Bar
Address: 4-6 South Bridge, Edinburgh, EH1 1LL. This busy pub, which is built into the side of the South Bridge Vaults, has its fair share of ghost stories. The most famous of which being that of the entity that has been named “The Watcher”. A mysterious figure who has been seen at several spots in the venue but mostly appears in the cellar, he appears to be wearing 17th century clothing, with riding boots and a tri-cornered hat. The ghost has been spotted by staff and customers alike and tends to disappear when approached. He's also been known to haunt other parts of the Vaults as well. Photo: Whistlebinkies Live Music Bar
4. The Witchery
Address: 352 Castlehill, Edinburgh, EH1 2NF. If the name The Witchery isn't spooky enough for you, how about the decadent candle-lit Gothic setting of this restaurant by Edinburgh Castle? This stunning venue takes its name from the hundreds of people burned at the stake on suspicion of being witches in the 16th and 17th centuries. Photo: The Witchery
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.