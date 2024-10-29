3 . Whistlebinkies Live Music Bar

Address: 4-6 South Bridge, Edinburgh, EH1 1LL. This busy pub, which is built into the side of the South Bridge Vaults, has its fair share of ghost stories. The most famous of which being that of the entity that has been named “The Watcher”. A mysterious figure who has been seen at several spots in the venue but mostly appears in the cellar, he appears to be wearing 17th century clothing, with riding boots and a tri-cornered hat. The ghost has been spotted by staff and customers alike and tends to disappear when approached. He's also been known to haunt other parts of the Vaults as well. Photo: Whistlebinkies Live Music Bar