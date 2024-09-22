Full of trendy bars, cafes and restaurants, it’s hardly surprising that leafy Bruntsfield is one of the most desirable areas to live in Scotland’s capital city.
The area is also steeped in history. Many locals will know it is named after Richard Broun, the King's Sergeant of the Borough Muir, who collected rents for Robert II in the 14th century. Golf fans, meanwhile, may be aware that Bruntsfield Links was among the first places where the game was played in the Edinburgh area – way back in the 15th century.
We’ve dipped into the photo archives to bring you 25 amazing images of Bruntsfield in the 1950s and 1960s.
