Edinburgh Retro: 25 photos of bustling Bruntsfield in Edinburgh during the 1950s and 1960s

Published 22nd Sep 2024, 04:55 BST
We take a nostalgic look at Edinburgh’s Bruntsfield as it was in the 1950s and 60s.

Full of trendy bars, cafes and restaurants, it’s hardly surprising that leafy Bruntsfield is one of the most desirable areas to live in Scotland’s capital city.

The area is also steeped in history. Many locals will know it is named after Richard Broun, the King's Sergeant of the Borough Muir, who collected rents for Robert II in the 14th century. Golf fans, meanwhile, may be aware that Bruntsfield Links was among the first places where the game was played in the Edinburgh area – way back in the 15th century.

We’ve dipped into the photo archives to bring you 25 amazing images of Bruntsfield in the 1950s and 1960s.

1. 1950s and 1960s Bruntsfield - photo gallery

Electricity board cable drums on Bruntsfield Links waiting to be laid for new sodium lighting on Bruntsfield Avenue in August 1963.

2. Light up

An Austin Healy Sprite on Whitehouse Loan, beside Bruntsfield Links. James Gillespie's High School can be seen in the background. This picture was taken in July 1962.

3. Austin powers

Eileen and Gail Robertson are seen here rolling Easter eggs in Bruntsfield Links in 1963.

4. Egg-tastic

