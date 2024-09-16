Construction has started at the historic Jenners building in Edinburgh – a development that will see the beloved former department store transformed into an exciting multi-use space. The future development will include a new 90-room boutique hotel across the upper floors, along with a café, bars and restaurant spaces.
Construction firm Graham has been appointed to carry out the shell and core works at the historic flagship building across ten floors of the 17,500 square metre building.
In December 2020, Jenners announced the end to its 183-year residency on Princes Street in May 2021. One of the city's most beloved stores, it is still very much missed by Edinburgh locals. Not only was it one of Scotland's first ever department stores – one that had long been synonymous with class and style – but its huge Christmas tree was a must-see for the people of Edinburgh every December.
Scroll through our picture gallery to see 17 amazing images of the grand old department store that sat proudly on Princes Street.
