Edinburgh Retro: 17 photos of Edinburgh's iconic Jenners store will make you feel nostalgic

With the final phase of work to bring the Jenners building in Edinburgh back to life underway, we take a nostalgic look back at the iconic Princes Street department store through the years.

Construction has started at the historic Jenners building in Edinburgh a development that will see the beloved former department store transformed into an exciting multi-use space. The future development will include a new 90-room boutique hotel across the upper floors, along with a café, bars and restaurant spaces.

Construction firm Graham has been appointed to carry out the shell and core works at the historic flagship building across ten floors of the 17,500 square metre building.

In December 2020, Jenners announced the end to its 183-year residency on Princes Street in May 2021. One of the city's most beloved stores, it is still very much missed by Edinburgh locals. Not only was it one of Scotland's first ever department stores – one that had long been synonymous with class and style – but its huge Christmas tree was a must-see for the people of Edinburgh every December.

Scroll through our picture gallery to see 17 amazing images of the grand old department store that sat proudly on Princes Street.

17 incredible images of the former Jenners department store on Princes Street in Edinburgh.

1. 17 photos of Jenners down the decades

17 incredible images of the former Jenners department store on Princes Street in Edinburgh. Photo: Third Party

Here, you can see lantern style Edinburgh Festival decorations that have been hung up outside of Jenners on Princes Street. Year: 1957

2. Festival decorations

Here, you can see lantern style Edinburgh Festival decorations that have been hung up outside of Jenners on Princes Street. Year: 1957

Queen Elizabeth II can be seen here chatting with Fred Lonie at the Edinburgh crystal department of Jenners as she visits the 150th anniversary exhibition. Year: 1988

3. The Queen visits the store

Queen Elizabeth II can be seen here chatting with Fred Lonie at the Edinburgh crystal department of Jenners as she visits the 150th anniversary exhibition. Year: 1988

Jenners has boasted the best Christmas decorations since it began trading - here you can see a 40 foot Christmas tree being delivered in November. Year: 1987

4. Giant Christmas tree delivery

Jenners has boasted the best Christmas decorations since it began trading - here you can see a 40 foot Christmas tree being delivered in November. Year: 1987

