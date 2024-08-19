Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Edinburgh's eating and drinking scene just got a vibrant new addition as Cabo, the city's first Pacific-fusion restaurant and bar, officially opened its doors.

Operated by the award-winning Bow Hospitality, Cabo opened on Monday, August 19, marking the group's debut in Edinburgh and its 12th venue overall. Located at the former Superico site at 99 Hanover Street, it brings the lively spirit of Mexico’s party peninsula straight to Scotland’s capital, promising an unforgettable dining experience.

Guests are invited to experience the vibrant energy and unique flavours of Cabo, with bookings now open and an exclusive 25% welcome offer on food available until the end of August.

Designed as an immersive escape by the renowned artist and interior design studio, JA!COCO!, Cabo’s interiors are a feast for the senses. Step inside, and you’re instantly transported to the Pacific Coast with a burst of colours and dramatic accents. The space is filled with tropical textures, lush greenery, and striking terracotta tiling, all combining to create Instagrammable moments at every turn.

Cabo, Edinburgh's first Pacific-fusion restaurant and bar, officially opened its doors on Monday, August 19.

Cabo’s signature style exudes fun and party vibes, with a colour palette featuring sunset orange and bold magenta, complemented by funky wooden chairs and colourful, custom fabric-clad booths. The design’s arcs and ambient lighting evoke the warm glow of an illuminating sunset.

A standout feature is the eye-catching hand-drawn mural, a dreamy tribute to El Arco, the iconic arch of Cabo San Lucas, rendered in sea blue and bright white. Pacific palms and foliage frame the bespoke bar, which is also home to a live sushi-making station, offering diners an immersive culinary experience.

Cabo’s 70-seater venue boasts a dynamic fusion of Baja Californian, Japanese, and Mexican cuisines. The menu, perfect for casual sharing, includes succulent ceviche platters, hand-pressed soft shell tacos, and 80-day dry-aged Millers of Speyside Scotch steak. Already creating a buzz among early diners, the menu is poised to become a summer sensation.

Now open seven days a week from lunch until late, the venue offers an all-day casual dining experience, seamlessly transitioning from a vibrant dining space to a lively late-night bar. With live DJs setting the mood from Thursday to Sunday, Cabo is set to become Edinburgh’s go-to destination for unforgettable dining and social experiences.

Daryl Knox, Operations manager at Bow Hospitality, shared his excitement about the opening: “We’re delighted to bring our first venue to Edinburgh and can’t wait for the Capital to experience what we have been working so hard on.

“The elevated menu is exceptional and we’re really proud of what we’ve achieved with both the design and the menu offering.”

To enjoy the opening 25% offer, head to https://caborestaurant.co.uk/opening-offer and insert your email address where you will be sent a voucher to use at Cabo until August 31.