Cinco De Mayo (May 5th) is on Sunday – and for anyone wanting to celebrate Mexico’s annual festival, we’ve rounded up some of the best Mexican restaurants and takeaways in Edinburgh, based on Tripadvisor reviews.

For those not familiar with Cinco de Mayo, it essentially marks Mexico's victory over the French Empire in the Battle of Puebla in 1862. And, while the date is not widely celebrated in Edinburgh, it offers the perfect excuse to get out for some tasty Mexican grub, ideally washed down with a delicious margartia cocktail or a shot of tequila.

In recent years, the popularity of Mexican cuisine has soared, as can be seen by the number of places across the Capital where locals can get their hungry fix of burritos, tacos and fajitas.

If you are looking to enjoy some delicious food to mark Cinco de Mayo, look no further as we have come up with a list of the 11 top-rated Mexican joints in town.

Take a look through our photo gallery – but be warned, it will make you hungry for some delicious Mexican cuisine.

1 . Edinburgh's best Mexican restaurants and takeaways Take a look through our picture gallery – but be warned, it will make you hungry for some tasty Mexican cuisine. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

2 . Miro's Cantina Where: 184 Rose Street, Edinburgh EH2 4BA. Rating 4.5 out of 5. One Tripadvisor reviewer said: 'Authentic and delicious! I was greeted with a huge smile and the staff couldn’t have been more friendly or helpful.' Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

3 . El Cartel Where: 64 Thistle Street, Edinburgh EH2 1EN. Rating: 4.5 out of 5. One Tripadvisor reviewer said: 'If you like Mexican food then El Cartel is a must. The margaritas are excellent and the food sensational'. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

4 . Mariachi Where: 7 Victoria Street, Edinburgh EH1 2HE. Rating 4,5 out of 5. One Tripadvisor reviewer said: 'What a fantastic little authentic Mexican restaurant in Grassmarket area. Great food, great value and great staff. Menu is varied and authentic and food cooked to perfection'. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales