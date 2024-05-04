Cinco De Mayo (May 5th) is on Sunday – and for anyone wanting to celebrate Mexico’s annual festival, we’ve rounded up some of the best Mexican restaurants and takeaways in Edinburgh, based on Tripadvisor reviews.
For those not familiar with Cinco de Mayo, it essentially marks Mexico's victory over the French Empire in the Battle of Puebla in 1862. And, while the date is not widely celebrated in Edinburgh, it offers the perfect excuse to get out for some tasty Mexican grub, ideally washed down with a delicious margartia cocktail or a shot of tequila.
In recent years, the popularity of Mexican cuisine has soared, as can be seen by the number of places across the Capital where locals can get their hungry fix of burritos, tacos and fajitas.
If you are looking to enjoy some delicious food to mark Cinco de Mayo, look no further as we have come up with a list of the 11 top-rated Mexican joints in town.
Take a look through our photo gallery – but be warned, it will make you hungry for some delicious Mexican cuisine.
