Terminal V Festival continued for the second and final day of its milestone tenth edition on Sunday, as thousands of music lovers from around the world returned to Edinburgh and brought the weekend to an incredible close.
Terminal V has grown from a single room warehouse event with only 2500 people in attendance in 2017, to now bring over 15,000 music fans to Terminal V Halloween and 40,000 at the ever expanding Terminal V Festival, which took place at the weekend at The Royal Highland Centre.
As well as the biggest and best in international electronic music, fans were graced with sets from some of the most exciting emerging local acts across the weekend this year.
Terminal V Festival has announced the dates for their 2025 edition, April 19 and 20, with early bird tickets now on sale at 2024 prices. In the meantime Terminal V’s Croatia takes place this July 18-22, 2024, with tickets available here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.