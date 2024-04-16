Terminal V Festival continued for the second and final day of its milestone tenth edition on Sunday, as thousands of music lovers from around the world returned to Edinburgh and brought the weekend to an incredible close.

Terminal V has grown from a single room warehouse event with only 2500 people in attendance in 2017, to now bring over 15,000 music fans to Terminal V Halloween and 40,000 at the ever expanding Terminal V Festival, which took place at the weekend at The Royal Highland Centre.

As well as the biggest and best in international electronic music, fans were graced with sets from some of the most exciting emerging local acts across the weekend this year.

Terminal V Festival has announced the dates for their 2025 edition, April 19 and 20, with early bird tickets now on sale at 2024 prices. In the meantime Terminal V’s Croatia takes place this July 18-22, 2024, with tickets available here.

1 . Immersive The completely 360 degrees immersive Area V2 was electric with a headline set from Marlon Hoffstadt b2b Malugi that blew the crowd away. Photo: Anthony Mooney Photo Sales

2 . Stage headliners Headliners Marlon Hoffstadt b2b Malugi on the Area V2 Stage at Terminal V on Sunday, getting the Scottish crowd going. Photo: Anthony Mooney Photo Sales

3 . Debut Dundee-based global superstar in the making Hannah Laing played a special Terminal V debut at the Area V2 stage - having the unique experience of joining the crowds as a fan at the festival before stepping behind the decks. Photo: Anthony Mooney Photo Sales

4 . The great outdoors The Greenhouse Open Air Stage at this year's Terminal V Festival at the Royal Highland Centre in Edinburgh on Sunday, April 14. Photo: Michael C Hunter Photo Sales