The best pubs in every English council area have been named 🍻

From traditional haunts to fine-dining gastropubs, there’s no shortage of top pubs in England.

The best across all 48 ceremonial counties have been named by The Telegraph.

The selection is based on years of research into pubs in the country.

Going to the pub for social drinks or ‘pub grub’ is a long-standing tradition in British culture.

And for many, a staycation in England isn’t complete without a trip to a boozer, whether it’s close to home or further afield. From sunny beer gardens and traditional haunts to fine-dining gastropubs, we’ve got it all.

Customers have fierce loyalty to their local boozer, and we’ve previously highlighted the top-ranking pubs and bars across England based on customers reviews - from the North East to the East Midlands.

And now The Telegraph has published a comprehensive guide to the best pubs in every English county that you need to visit. From Cumbria to Kent, the title’s travel expert has shared the top pick in each corner of the country, based on years of research.

Here’s the full list of The Telegraph’s best pubs across all 48 English counties:

North

Cumbria: The Black Bull Inn, Coniston

The Black Bull Inn, Coniston Lancashire: Black Horse, Preston

Black Horse, Preston Greater Manchester: The Britons Protection, Greater Manchester

The Britons Protection, Greater Manchester Merseyside: The Roscoe Head, Liverpool

The Roscoe Head, Liverpool Cheshire: The Castle, Macclesfield

The Castle, Macclesfield Northumberland: The Ship Inn, Low Newton

The Ship Inn, Low Newton Tyne and Wear: Free Trade Inn, Newcastle

Free Trade Inn, Newcastle County Durham: Grey Horse, Consett

Grey Horse, Consett North Yorkshire: Blue Bell, York

Blue Bell, York West Yorkshire: The Corn Dolly, Bradford

The Corn Dolly, Bradford East Riding of Yorkshire: W M Hawkes, Hull

W M Hawkes, Hull South Yorkshire: Kelham Island Tavern, Sheffield

The best pubs in every English county named by the Telegraph (Photo: Isabella - stock.adobe.com) | Isabella - stock.adobe.com

Midlands

Shropshire: The Rose and Crown, Ludlow

The Rose and Crown, Ludlow Staffordshire: Tamworth Tap, Staffordshire

Tamworth Tap, Staffordshire West Midlands: The Vine Inn, Brierley Hill

The Vine Inn, Brierley Hill Warwickshire: Bird in Hand, Austrey

Bird in Hand, Austrey Worcestershire: The Fleece, Bretforton

The Fleece, Bretforton Herefordshire: The Barrels, Hereford

The Barrels, Hereford Derbyshire: Barley Mow, Bonsall

Barley Mow, Bonsall Nottingham: Vat and Fiddle, Nottingham

Vat and Fiddle, Nottingham Leicestershire: Woodman’s Stroke, Rothley

Woodman’s Stroke, Rothley Bedfordshire: Cock Inn, Broom

Cock Inn, Broom Northamptonshire: Alexandra Arms, Kettering

East

Cambridgeshire: The Queen’s Head, Newton

The Queen’s Head, Newton Norfolk: The Fat Cat, Norwich

The Fat Cat, Norwich Suffolk: White Horse, Edwardstone

White Horse, Edwardstone Essex: The Swan, Little Totham

The Swan, Little Totham Lincolnshire: The Strugglers, Lincoln

The Strugglers, Lincoln Rutland: The Railway, Ketton

South West

Gloucestershire: Old Spot, Dursley

Old Spot, Dursley Bristol: King’s Head, Victoria Street

King’s Head, Victoria Street Somerset: The Old Green Tree, Bath

The Old Green Tree, Bath Wiltshire: The Glue Pot, Swindon

The Glue Pot, Swindon Dorset: Square & Compass, Worth Matravers

Square & Compass, Worth Matravers Devon: Bridge Inn, Topsham

Bridge Inn, Topsham Cornwall: The Blue Anchor, Helston

South East

Oxfordshire: Peyton Arms, Stoke Lyne

Peyton Arms, Stoke Lyne Berkshire: Nag’s Head, Reading

Nag’s Head, Reading Buckinghamshire: The White Horse, Hedgerley

The White Horse, Hedgerley Hertfordshire: The Mermaid, St Albans

The Mermaid, St Albans Greater London: The Blythe Hill Tavern, Greater London

The Blythe Hill Tavern, Greater London City of London: The Cockpit, London

The Cockpit, London Hampshire: Wonston Arms, Winchester

Wonston Arms, Winchester Isle of Wight: Bonchurch Inn, Bonchurch

Bonchurch Inn, Bonchurch Surrey: The Crown, Horsell

The Crown, Horsell East Sussex: First In, Last Out, Hastings

First In, Last Out, Hastings West Sussex: The Royal Oak, Holloway

The Royal Oak, Holloway Kent: Red Lion, Snargate

