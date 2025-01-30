Scotland is known for its excellent nightlife, with plenty of brilliant pubs and bars to enjoy a drink across the country.
Whether you’re a resident or visiting for the first time, we’ve got a guide to the best pubs and bars Scotland has to offer.
TripAdvisor reviewers have spoken and chosen their favourite pubs and bars to visit.
Here are the 15 pubs and clubs that are the most popular with customers - and what reviewers had to say about their experience.
1. Department of Magic, Edinburgh
Department of Magic in Edinburgh has a 5* rating from 1,808 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Such a fun experience! The bar feels like a small underground tavern. The cocktails were delicious and making them up was sooo much fun. We enjoyed every minute. Staff were so nice and friendly.” | Department of Magic-TripAdvisor
2. Panda & Sons, Edinburgh
Panda & Sons in Edinburgh has a 4.5* rating from 1,319 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Such a cool experience from the 'secret' entrance right through to all the info and cartoons in the menu! The drinks are delicious and the whole experience is so fun, the staff are all so helpful and attentive. A must visit when in Edinburgh.” | Panda & Sons-TripAdvisor
3. Monkey Barrel Comedy, Edinburgh
Monkey Barrel Comedy in Edinburgh has a 5* rating from 652 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Great atmosphere at the bar. Claire was super nice and helped us to decide which whiskey was the best to try out. Next time we will try some of the comedy shows.” | Monkey Barrel Comedy-TripAdvisor
4. Fayre Play, Glasgow
Fayre Play in Glasgow has a 4.5* rating from 262 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Really good old fashioned fun with nice drinks and food too. Great for groups of pals who are looking for something a little different to do, with a mix of drinkers and non drinkers.” | Fayre Play-TripAdvisor
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.