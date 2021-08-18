From popular spots near the Royal Mile to cosy haunts in the new town, the Capital is not exactly short of watering holes to please even the fussiest of pub-goers.
We had a look on Google Reviews to see which Edinburgh establishments have received glowing ratings from customers.
These are 20 bars with 500 reviews or more that managed to score 4.5 stars or more out of 5, in no particular order:
Undefined: readMore
1. Brass Monkey Drummond Street
Address: 14 Drummond St, Edinburgh EH8 9TU. Rating: 4.5 out of 5 (954 reviews). What people say: “Nice selection of drinks, good music, movie posters, prices are great."
Photo: Facebook
2. Arcade Bar Haggis and Whisky House
Address: 48 Cockburn St, Edinburgh EH1 1PB. Rating: 4.5 out of 5 (1,255 reviews). What people say: "The atmosphere was cosy, staff friendly and service fast."
Photo: Facebook
3. The Holyrood 9A
Address: 9a Holyrood Rd, Edinburgh EH8 8AE. Rating: 4.5 out of 5 (1,938 reviews). What people say: “Amazing burgers, good selections of beers, good service and friendly staff."
Photo: Facebook
4. Salt Horse Beer Shop & Bar
Address: 57-61, Blackfriars St, Edinburgh EH1 1NB. Rating: 4.7 out of 5 (826 reviews). What people say: "My new favourite pub in Britain. Amazing beer selection, lovely staff, lovely food, great atmosphere. End of."
Photo: Facebook