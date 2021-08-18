With the majority of Covid restrictions now lifted, a night out in Edinburgh has become a far simpler proposition.

There’s no longer the need to book a table in advance, you can simply pop up to the bar to get a drink, and there’s no time limit on how long you can stay.

It’s come just in time for the peak of the Edinburgh festivals – with the International Festival, Fringe Festival, International Festival and International Book Festival all in full swing this weekend.

And it means that if you want to go out for a few drinks and catch a show there’s little in the way of planning needed.

In fact you don’t even need to leave the pub, with many of the Capital’s most famous hostelries acting as Fringe venues during the month of August.

Even better, most of the shows are free or ask for a small donation to secure a seat.

Here are 10 where you can catch up with friends before catching some comedy – all without leaving the building.

1. The Canons' Gait The Canons' Gait is a traditional Edinburgh pub that is also the headquarters of the PBH Free Fringe. The Royal Mile institution plays host to dozens of performances during August, including Fringe favourites Peter Buckley Hill and Kate Smurthwaite, in its Basement Bar. Photo: Google Maps

2. The Three Sisters Renamed the Free Sisters every August, the Three Sisters on Edinburgh's Cowgate has several levels of bars, a covered beer garden and a host of Free Festival shows. Highlights this year include Hate 'n' Live, Eleanor Conway and Leo Kearse. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

3. The Counting House One of a trio of PBH Free Fringe venues on Nicolson Street - along with the Pear Tree and 32 Below - The Counting House hosts hundreds of shows in the three weeks of the festivals. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

4. The Hanover Tap Right in the middle of town on Hanover Street and formerly known as the Jekyll & Hyde, the Hanover Tap is one of the longest-running hosts of the Free Festival. Shows this year include Ben Clover and Phil Zimmerman. Photo: Google Maps