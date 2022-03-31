The Tower Inn, Tranent, had been open for nearly 120 years when its owners decided to put it on the market last summer.

Residents were left devastated when it was announced that it had been sold at the end of the year with plans for a “residential” project expected to go ahead.

However the public response sparked a rethink and last month new boss Patrick Cairney and his business partner Dominic McNeill took the reins.

Mr Cairney, who has run the Linton Hotel, East Linton, for seven years told a virtual meeting of East Lothian Licensing Board he was aiming to make the traditional pub more family friendly and somewhere for everyone.

Applying for changes to the premises licence which would allow food to be served, an outdoor drinking area and children to be allowed in with adults, Mr Cairney said customers were aware of what they almost lost and keen to support future plans.

He said: “We are taking the Tower Inn from being a community pub back to the fore for the whole community not solely adults.”

Councillor Lachlan Bruce asked Mr Cairney how he would tackle any behaviour in the bar which was not suitable for young people and was told a separate lounge area was available for families and couples.

Councillor Bruce said “Managing the transition from traditional pub to somewhere where children and young people will be will require a change of behaviour from some customers.”

Mr Cairney replied: “The regulars in The Towner are very much aware of how they almost lost the pub recently and that changes are needed to reassure the future.,

“I like to think we will get the customers on board and it will be welcomed.”

The board approved the changes to the licence.

Mr Bruce said: “Tranent was going to lose The Tower and there was a lot of angst and upset about losing it.

“It is a bit of a Tranent institution and I think the changes in making it more family friends and having food will be a boon for the community going forward.”

