Watch: I tried Greek food for the first time at Edinburgh's newest restaurant- Kuzina in Dalry

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 6th Feb 2025, 11:17 BST
I headed along to Edinburgh’s newest restaurant this week with my family to try Greek food for the first time.

Kuzina Greek Street Food at 84 Dalry Road opened its doors on Friday, January 31. So given that I had never tried Greek food before, I went along with my wife and our son to Kuzina to take the plunge.

My son enjoyed his first trip to a Greek restaurant, at Kuzina Greek Street Food in Dalry.placeholder image
My son enjoyed his first trip to a Greek restaurant, at Kuzina Greek Street Food in Dalry. | National World

We were blown away by the tasty treats on offer, and the warm and friendly staff couldn’t be nicer, with head chef Greg Nanousis even inviting my son into his kitchen - Kuzina in Greek - as he cooked up our mains.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Kuzina Greek Street Food, at 84 Dalry Road, Edinburgh.placeholder image
Kuzina Greek Street Food, at 84 Dalry Road, Edinburgh. | National World

Sign up today for our free breaking newsletters and get all of the biggest stories direct to your inbox

Click here to sign up 👇

https://www.edinburghnews.scotsman.com/newsletter

The new Greek restaurant is tastefully decorated and a good size, proving a welcoming feeling inside this great new dining experience, situated just a stone’s throw from Haymarket Station and the city centre.

Watch the video above to see how we got on at Edinburgh’s newest restaurant.

Related topics:EdinburghRestaurantFoodVideo
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice