I headed along to Edinburgh’s newest restaurant this week with my family to try Greek food for the first time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kuzina Greek Street Food at 84 Dalry Road opened its doors on Friday, January 31. So given that I had never tried Greek food before, I went along with my wife and our son to Kuzina to take the plunge.

My son enjoyed his first trip to a Greek restaurant, at Kuzina Greek Street Food in Dalry. | National World

We were blown away by the tasty treats on offer, and the warm and friendly staff couldn’t be nicer, with head chef Greg Nanousis even inviting my son into his kitchen - Kuzina in Greek - as he cooked up our mains.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kuzina Greek Street Food, at 84 Dalry Road, Edinburgh. | National World

Click here to sign up 👇

The new Greek restaurant is tastefully decorated and a good size, proving a welcoming feeling inside this great new dining experience, situated just a stone’s throw from Haymarket Station and the city centre.

Watch the video above to see how we got on at Edinburgh’s newest restaurant.