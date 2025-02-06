Watch: I tried Greek food for the first time at Edinburgh's newest restaurant- Kuzina in Dalry
Kuzina Greek Street Food at 84 Dalry Road opened its doors on Friday, January 31. So given that I had never tried Greek food before, I went along with my wife and our son to Kuzina to take the plunge.
We were blown away by the tasty treats on offer, and the warm and friendly staff couldn’t be nicer, with head chef Greg Nanousis even inviting my son into his kitchen - Kuzina in Greek - as he cooked up our mains.
The new Greek restaurant is tastefully decorated and a good size, proving a welcoming feeling inside this great new dining experience, situated just a stone’s throw from Haymarket Station and the city centre.
Watch the video above to see how we got on at Edinburgh’s newest restaurant.