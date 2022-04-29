We take a first look at The Meadowpark restaurant in Bridge of Allan's new boutique bedrooms

Bedroom

There’s nothing better than a restaurant with rooms.

Stuff your face, and roll upstairs to collapse, without having to think about taxis, buses or a long trudge home.

Bridge of Allan restaurant, The Meadowpark Bar & Kitchen, must be in agreement, as this Signature Group venue has just launched its luxury guest accommodation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bed two

“We’re thrilled to be welcoming overnight guests for the first time. After an extensive makeover and months of hard work, we believe these very special rooms combine contemporary style with period charm”, says Euan Bain, director at this destination. “The entire team here has worked so hard to build a well-established reputation as one of the most popular family-friendly restaurants and bars in the area. We’ve built on that by extending our welcome to discerning overnight guests in search of quality overnight accommodation, food and drink within a stone’s throw of the historic city of Stirling, as well as Loch Lomond and The Trossachs National Park”.

The new rooms will be ideal for those dining in this venue’s relaxed restaurant, which is headed by Jesse Spear and serves comfort food classics, including braised ox cheek, bao buns, cheeseburgers and sticky toffee pudding, as well as Sunday roast and cocktails.

To suit the summer crowd, there’s also an outside terrace, complete with pizza oven, that seats 70, and a conservatory to fit 40 people.

There are just four rooms, which have had a £500k makeover and took three months to revamp. Three of these are king-sized doubles and the fourth has a four-poster bed and a double sofa bed to accommodate additional guests. Each of them are named after landmarks, so there’s The Wallace Monument, Castle View, The Bruce and The Airth, and all have views of Stirling Castle.

Stained glass window

As part of the interior design, they’ve gone for playing card artwork, chandeliers, and a palette that includes grey and copper, as well as bright accents of orange in homage to the original stained glass windows in this B-listed Georgian property, which originally opened as The Beacon School for Girls in 1919 and merged to become Beaconhurst Grange School in 1976.

Its new design is down to interior designer David Johnson from The Interior Collection Ltd and his daughter, Emily.

“It’s very exciting and I’m pleased with how the rooms have worked out. We worked very closely with Corrinne at Corrinne Muir Interiors who specialise in designing and manufacturing beautiful interiors - and they are experts at working with the top hotels in the hospitality industry including Gleneagles and Fonab Castle,” says Johnson. “The brief was to create a very eclectic interior which would be memorable to the Meadowpark guests and a great follow on from the fun and lively interior that the is already known for. We used fun pieces of furniture in each room along with great lighting which creates a unique feel to each room”.

56 Kenilworth Road, Bridge of Allan, Stirling, www.themeadowparkstirling.co.uk

Bedroom detail

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.