Formula 1 and Netflix have revealed the return of the ever-popular Drive to Survive series and a particular Max Verstappen could be making a rare stint on the show. Here’s how long you have to wait until it arrives on Netflix.

The Netflix series has helped bring a brand new generation to Motorsport with its behind-the-scenes look into life behind the grid. Since 2019, the show has featured exclusive interviews with countless drivers and includes jaw-dropping scenes like Romain Grosjean’s ‘fireball crash’.

The Netflix documentary series follows the most recent championship season and offers a sneak peek at driver rivalries, team conflicts and paddock drama. Drive to Survive amassed a huge following after 2021/2022’s nail-biting final race with viewers clambering to watch the rivalry between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen.

Despite winning the championship in controversial, yet spectacular fashion, Max Verstappen boycotted the Netflix cameras for the last series. However, a new look trailer has teased his return to the show.

Here’s everything you need to know about Formula 1: Drive to Survive season five.

When is Drive to Survive season five?

The highly-acclaimed Formula 1: Drive to Survive - season five will be arriving on Netflix on Friday, February 24.

Is there a trailer for Formula 1: Drive to Survive - season five?

Netflix has recently teased the upcoming Formula 1: Drive to Survive - season five with a brand new trailer. The streaming service tweeted the video out on January 12.

Will Max Verstappen be in Formula 1: Drive to Survive season five?