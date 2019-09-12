Franco Manca pledges to donate one pizza for each bought from new Edinburgh-based pizzeria

A top London pizzeria chain that opened an eatery in the Capital last month has pledged to donate one pizza to a local homeless charity or shelter for every one bought from their new Edinburgh-based pizzeria.

The charity drive will run from Monday 23rd September to Monday 7th October at the new Franco Manca at the Mint Building on South St Andrew Street.

The Franco Manca Edinburgh team.

The team are keen to hear from anyone at local foodbanks, shelters, or charitable organisations that wish to request a donation, with anyone who could benefit from the donations able to get in touch by emailing donations@francomanca.co.uk.

The offer follows on from Franco Manca’s previous initiatives to help those without food or shelter, such as throughout last December, when the restaurant chain donated thousands of pizzas to help those going hungry.

The brand opened their first ever Scottish store in Edinburgh last month, offering daily meat, veg and vegan specials and seven regular pizza options on their menu - all made using their bespoke slow-rising sourdough, unique to Franco Manca, which dates back to the late 18th century.