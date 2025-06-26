16 photos of Edinburgh and Lothians properties featured on Scotland's Home of the Year on BBC Scotland

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 26th Jun 2025, 12:52 BST
Updated 29th Jun 2025, 04:53 BST

We’ve taken a look at some of the local properties which have featured on hit BBC show Scotland’s Home of the Year over the years.

Since it began in 2019, Scotland’s Home of the Year has proven popular with viewers eager to see inside some of the country’s most stunning homes, with 46 episode so far over five series, including Christmas Home of the Year spin-off specials.

Many Edinburgh and Lothians properties have featured on the BBC television show, with Edinburgh properties making the final on many occasions, with a couple of Capital winners in the standard and festive versions of Scotland’s Home of the Year.

The Old Train House in Edinburgh was the winner of Scotland's Home of the Year 2023. It's a Victorian renovation of a former train station, transformed into a family home by Christina and Ben Blundell. The house features sustainable furnishings, second-hand items, and an upside-down living concept. It was previously empty for 10 years before the renovation.

1. Old Train House

More photos of the Old Train House in Edinburgh, which was crowned the winner of Scotland's Home of the Year 2023 .

2. Worthy winners

Wee City Nook, in Edinburgh's Stockbridge area was the winner of episode 3, East in the 2025 series of the hit BBC Scotland show.

3. Wee City Nook

Wee City Nook, in Edinburgh's Stockbridge area was the winner of episode 3, East in the 2025 series of the hit BBC Scotland show. | IWC

Wee City Nook, a tenement in the Stockbridge area of Edinburgh that's home to  Devin Blackie and Max Webb, and was a finalist this year, narrowly missing out grabbing the coveted title.

4. Home sweet home

Wee City Nook, a tenement in the Stockbridge area of Edinburgh that's home to  Devin Blackie and Max Webb, and was a finalist this year, narrowly missing out grabbing the coveted title. | Scotland's Home of the Year

