Since it began in 2019, Scotland’s Home of the Year has proven popular with viewers eager to see inside some of the country’s most stunning homes, with 46 episode so far over five series, including Christmas Home of the Year spin-off specials.
Many Edinburgh and Lothians properties have featured on the BBC television show, with Edinburgh properties making the final on many occasions, with a couple of Capital winners in the standard and festive versions of Scotland’s Home of the Year.
1. Old Train House
The Old Train House in Edinburgh was the winner of Scotland's Home of the Year 2023. It's a Victorian renovation of a former train station, transformed into a family home by Christina and Ben Blundell. The house features sustainable furnishings, second-hand items, and an upside-down living concept. It was previously empty for 10 years before the renovation. Photo: BBC
2. Worthy winners
More photos of the Old Train House in Edinburgh, which was crowned the winner of Scotland's Home of the Year 2023 . | Submited Photo: BBC Scotland
3. Wee City Nook
Wee City Nook, in Edinburgh's Stockbridge area was the winner of episode 3, East in the 2025 series of the hit BBC Scotland show. | IWC
4. Home sweet home
Wee City Nook, a tenement in the Stockbridge area of Edinburgh that's home to Devin Blackie and Max Webb, and was a finalist this year, narrowly missing out grabbing the coveted title. | Scotland's Home of the Year
