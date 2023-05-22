News you can trust since 1873
BBC Scotland's Home of the Year 2023: A sneak peek at the homes featured in Monday's episode of property show

Three more homes compete for place in the final alongside last week’s winner from Edinburgh

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 22nd May 2023, 17:52 BST
Updated 22nd May 2023, 17:52 BST

In Monday’s episode (May 22), the Scotland’s Home of the Year judges – interior designers Anna Campbell Jones and Banjo Beale and architect Michael Angus – visit three distinctive properties in the North East and the Northern Isles.

These three stunning homes are all competing for a place in the final of the popular BBC series alongside the winnner from episode 1, the Old Train House in Edinburgh.

In episode 2, screened on BBC One Scotland at 8.30pm, the judges start with a Victorian renovation in the village of Old Meldrum, a few miles outside of Aberdeen.

The stone built detached house has a modern extension and a spacious garden and is home to Kelly, husband Scott and their children Ollie, Lola, Libby and Ritchie. An adorable cottage filled with upcycled elements which nod towards Kelly’s family run garage business past including a petrol pump light.

Next in store for the judges is Snowdrop House, a contemporary new build just outside St Cyrus in Aberdeenshire.

This modernist building in the middle of the countryside is home to property developer Ross. Split over two floors, Snowdrop House has a box-like design with multiple views to the surrounding location.

The final home in the Central category is Skeir A Lidda, a self-build property in St Marys, Orkney.

Home to Lesley, husband Erik and Newton the Portuguese water dog, Skeir A Lidda has stunning views across Orkney with the interplay of sea and sky the design inspiration for the couple.

Built over two floors, the home includes a snug study and a master bedroom with a dressing room and ‘Jack and Jill’ bathroom.

Three stunning homes will compete for a place in the final of Scotland's Home of the Year 2023.

1. Scotland's Home of the Year, episiode 2

Three stunning homes will compete for a place in the final of Scotland's Home of the Year 2023. Photo: Third Party

The property features a stunning modern bathroom. Photo: IWC Media/BBC/Graeme Hunter

2. Skeir A Lidda

The property features a stunning modern bathroom. Photo: IWC Media/BBC/Graeme Hunter Photo: IWC Media/BBC/Graeme Hunter

Lots of natural lights fills this stunning living area at Skeir A Lidda.

3. Skeir A Lidda

Lots of natural lights fills this stunning living area at Skeir A Lidda. Photo: IWC Media/BBC/Graeme Hunter

Homeowners Lesley and Erik with their dog, Newton, outside the stunning Skeir A Lidda.

4. Skeir A Lidda

Homeowners Lesley and Erik with their dog, Newton, outside the stunning Skeir A Lidda. Photo: IWC Media/BBC/Graeme Hunter

