BBC Scotland starts its quest to find Scotland’s Home of the Year 2023 – and the first episode features an Edinburgh property with an interesting past

Scotland’s Home of Year is back as interior designer Anna Campbell Jones, architect and lecturer Michael Angus and guest judge Banjo Beale search for outstanding homes across Scotland.

Kickstarting their search in the East, first up is the Old Train House in Edinburgh, which features in the first episode of the new series, due to be screened on BBC One Scotland at 8.30pm on Monday (May 15).

A Victorian renovation in the Leith area of the Capital, this attractive property is home to Christina, husband Ben, daughter Vesper and Watson the dog. A former train station, the boarded up building laid empty for 10 years before the couple transformed it into a family home.

Inside, the homeowners eclectic tastes can be seen as well as their desire to be sustainable with second hand furnishing adorning the three levels. There are nods to the building’s past including graffiti on the exterior garden walls, giving it a unique style.

The Old Train House will go up against Alexandra Apartment, a refurbished, double upper Victorian property in Kirkcaldy, and Mount Frost, a 90s conversion in Fife, for a place in the final.

You take a sneak peak at the stunning Edinburgh property in our photo gallery ahead of tonight’s episode.

1 . Old Train House, Edinburgh Christina and Ben pictured in their stunning Edinburgh home. Photo: Kirsty Anderson Photo: Kirsty Anderson Photo Sales

2 . Street view The outside of Old Train House is attractive and well-maintained. Photo: Kirsty Anderson Photo: Kirsty Anderson Photo Sales

3 . Bathroom Old Train House has a stunning bathroom. Photo: Kirsty Anderson Photo: Kirsty Anderson Photo Sales

4 . Bedroom One of the bedrooms at Old Train House. Photo: Kirsty Anderson Photo: Kirsty Anderson Photo Sales