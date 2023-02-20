Here are the best places in live in Edinburgh, according to our readers.
1. Dean Village
Only a short walk away from the city centre is Dean Village, a peaceful and pretty village next to the Water of Leith. The charming area is one of the most sought-out residential parts of Edinburgh. There are plenty of interesting things to see in and around Dean Village, including the Dean Cemetery, the Dean Gallery and the Gallery of Modern Art.
Photo: Getty Images
2. Leith
Leith hasn't always been a part of Edinburgh, but it is now many local's favourite place to live! The historic port area is home to many cool cafes, bars and restaurants, as well as the picturesque Water of Leith Walkway. The lively area was even named one of the top five “coolest” places in the world by Time Out Magazine in 2021.
Photo: Jolene Campbell
3. Portobello
This seaside suburb in Edinburgh was voted the best neighbourhood in the UK and Ireland at the 2020 Urbanism Awards. Portobello has many things to offer - including a sandy beach, ice cream parlours, arcades and beach-side cafes and bars.
Photo: Lisa Ferguson
4. Stockbridge
With its pretty cobbled streets, green parks and independent shops and restaurants, Edinburgh's Stockbridge makes for a great place to live. The vibrant area is just a short walk from the city centre, but it has its own distinct village vibe.
Photo: Contributed