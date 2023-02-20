News you can trust since 1873
Best Edinburgh areas: The 8 best places to live in Edinburgh according to locals, from Leith to Portobello

Here are the best places in live in Edinburgh, according to our readers.

By Anna Bryan
2 minutes ago

It's already been established that Edinburgh is one of the best cities to live in the UK. However, local residents are split over which is the nicest area in the Capital to call home. Many say Leith is the coolest area, while others think that Portobello is the best neighbourhood – but there are many other suburbs that are lovely to live in. We asked our readers where the best places in Edinburgh to live are, here’s what they said.

1. Dean Village

Only a short walk away from the city centre is Dean Village, a peaceful and pretty village next to the Water of Leith. The charming area is one of the most sought-out residential parts of Edinburgh. There are plenty of interesting things to see in and around Dean Village, including the Dean Cemetery, the Dean Gallery and the Gallery of Modern Art.

2. Leith

Leith hasn't always been a part of Edinburgh, but it is now many local's favourite place to live! The historic port area is home to many cool cafes, bars and restaurants, as well as the picturesque Water of Leith Walkway. The lively area was even named one of the top five “coolest” places in the world by Time Out Magazine in 2021.

3. Portobello

This seaside suburb in Edinburgh was voted the best neighbourhood in the UK and Ireland at the 2020 Urbanism Awards. Portobello has many things to offer - including a sandy beach, ice cream parlours, arcades and beach-side cafes and bars.

4. Stockbridge

With its pretty cobbled streets, green parks and independent shops and restaurants, Edinburgh's Stockbridge makes for a great place to live. The vibrant area is just a short walk from the city centre, but it has its own distinct village vibe.

