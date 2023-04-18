A substantial recently renovated detached property in Duns with just under an acre of garden space is available for offers over £500,000. Broadhaugh Barn, Allanton is a “fantastic family home” with “spacious living accommodation”, situated on the outskirts of Chirnside. Originally constructed in 1870, the property was first utilised as a steading building before being converted in 2002 to form a substantial, two-storey family home. To view this impressive Borders property, call Cullen Kilshaw Kelso on 01573 922 475.
1. Broadhaugh Barn
Nestled in just under an acre of surrounding garden grounds, Broadhaugh Barn extends to an extraordinary 444 sqm (including garages and store rooms) - offering expansive accommodation to the new owner and ideally suiting those looking for their long-term family home. Photo: Justin Mihulka
2. Character
Adorned with characterful features throughout and offering a welcoming, rustic feel with a modern twist, Broadhaugh Barn is the epitome of country living while remaining within an easily commutable distance to all local amenities. Photo: JASON MIHULKA
3. Kitchen
This rather rustic kitchen is the perfect surroundings for cooking up a storm for the family. Photo: JASON MIHULKA
4. Gather round the fireplace
This living area is the perfect space to relax with family and friends by the fire. Photo: JASON MIHULKA