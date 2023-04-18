A substantial recently renovated detached property in Duns with just under an acre of garden space is available for offers over £500,000. Broadhaugh Barn, Allanton is a “fantastic family home” with “spacious living accommodation”, situated on the outskirts of Chirnside. Originally constructed in 1870, the property was first utilised as a steading building before being converted in 2002 to form a substantial, two-storey family home. To view this impressive Borders property, call Cullen Kilshaw Kelso on 01573 922 475.