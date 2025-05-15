A landmark water tower in North Berwick is on the market to buy for offers over £395,000, with plans in place to transform it into a dream home.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Heugh Water Tank, which dates back to 1905, has planning permission in place to transform the circular structure into an iconic six-bedroom family home.

A CGI impression of how the Heugh Water Tank in North Berwick could look as a stunning six-bedroom family home. | Gilson Gray

The striking B-listed water tank perched above North Berwick with panoramic views of the coast and countryside is now on the market through Gilson Gray, giving buyers a rare opportunity to transform a piece of local history into a one-of-a-kind six-bedroom home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Heugh Water Tank was once a working reservoir and now stands as an architecturally distinctive circular brick-and-concrete structure, topped with a twelve-sided slated roof. Now, with full planning permission in place, it’s ready to be reimagined as a bold and contemporary family residence.

The North Berwick water tank as it currently stands. | Gilson Gray

Set on an elevated half-acre plot just a mile from the bustling High Street, the proposed plans include three reception rooms, six bedrooms, and a double garage. French doors on the ground level will open directly to the surrounding garden, and the property’s commanding position offers sweeping views of Bass Rock, North Berwick Law and Tantallon Castle.

The upper floor is set to house three bedrooms, an open-plan kitchen/dining/living area, and a family shower room designed with accessibility in mind. A further guest bedroom, shower room, garage access and a drawing room are planned for the ground floor, alongside access to the original reservoir cellar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The striking B-listed water tank is perched above North Berwick with panoramic views of the coast and countryside. | Gilson Gray

Rob McGregor, Head of Estate Agency at Gilson Gray said: “This is one of the most distinctive residential opportunities to come to market in East Lothian. Not only is the site steeped in history and architectural interest, but it also comes with a vision – planning permission is already in place for a unique home that makes the most of its elevated position and views.

“It’s a rare blend of heritage and design, right in the heart of one of Scotland’s most desirable coastal towns.”

For more information or to arrange a viewing, contact Gilson Gray East Lothian on 01620 893481.