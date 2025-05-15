Chance to live in North Berwick’s landmark water tank - with permission for six-bedroom home transformation
The Heugh Water Tank, which dates back to 1905, has planning permission in place to transform the circular structure into an iconic six-bedroom family home.
The striking B-listed water tank perched above North Berwick with panoramic views of the coast and countryside is now on the market through Gilson Gray, giving buyers a rare opportunity to transform a piece of local history into a one-of-a-kind six-bedroom home.
The Heugh Water Tank was once a working reservoir and now stands as an architecturally distinctive circular brick-and-concrete structure, topped with a twelve-sided slated roof. Now, with full planning permission in place, it’s ready to be reimagined as a bold and contemporary family residence.
Sign up for our Breaking Newsletter and stay up to date on the latest news stories from Edinburgh and the Lothians.
Set on an elevated half-acre plot just a mile from the bustling High Street, the proposed plans include three reception rooms, six bedrooms, and a double garage. French doors on the ground level will open directly to the surrounding garden, and the property’s commanding position offers sweeping views of Bass Rock, North Berwick Law and Tantallon Castle.
The upper floor is set to house three bedrooms, an open-plan kitchen/dining/living area, and a family shower room designed with accessibility in mind. A further guest bedroom, shower room, garage access and a drawing room are planned for the ground floor, alongside access to the original reservoir cellar.
Rob McGregor, Head of Estate Agency at Gilson Gray said: “This is one of the most distinctive residential opportunities to come to market in East Lothian. Not only is the site steeped in history and architectural interest, but it also comes with a vision – planning permission is already in place for a unique home that makes the most of its elevated position and views.
“It’s a rare blend of heritage and design, right in the heart of one of Scotland’s most desirable coastal towns.”
For more information or to arrange a viewing, contact Gilson Gray East Lothian on 01620 893481.