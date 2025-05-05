Scotland's 'best place to live 2025’: How to spend 48 hours in North Berwick

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

48 hours in North Berwick, your intinerary of the best things to do on a visit to the stunning town near Edinburgh

North Berwick is having a bit of a moment. In March, the pretty seaside town took top spot in the Sunday Times 'Best Places to Live in Scotland' guide. Then, just last week, National Geogrpahic crowned it as one of the top seaside towns in the UK.

Just a 30 minute drive from Edinburgh, North Berwick is the perfect spot for a staycation. It’s the kind of place that manages to be both laid-back and full of life - ideal for a relaxed summer staycation.

With great cafés, independent shops, a long sandy beach, and the striking silhouette of Bass Rock just offshore, North Berwick has all the ingredients for a classic coastal escape. Add in the easy train journey from the Capital, and it’s no wonder it’s so well loved.

Families or group of friends planning a staycation in North Berwick should check out Adore Scotland’s Secret Walled Garden. On the edge of town, tucked behind old stone walls, it’s a unique and luxurious holiday home for those looking to soak up the slower pace of East Lothian life for a couple of nights, or even a couple of weeks. Originally part of the historic Leuchie estate and redesigned in the 1960s by Scottish architect Sir James Dunbar-Nasmith, the house is surrounded by five acres of private garden and woodland. It’s full of character, calm, and charm – a fitting reflection of the town itself.

48 hours in North Berwick: what not to miss

Start your day with coffee and a pastry from Steampunk, a converted warehouse café just off the high street, then wander down to the harbour and explore the Scottish Seabird Centre. If the weather’s kind, book a boat trip out to Bass Rock to see the gannets up close – it’s a sight you won’t forget.

Back on shore, walk the beach at West Bay or head east along the clifftop path to the ruins of Tantallon Castle. The views across the Firth of Forth are spectacular. Later, pick up something fresh from the fishmonger and return to your accomodation to cook dinner and unwind – whether it’s in front of the fire or with a glass of wine in the garden, it’s the kind of place that makes you want to stay in and slow down.

On your second day, take it easy. Spend the morning wandering the John Muir Way or exploring the gardens around the house - there’s even a private tennis court if you fancy a game. In the afternoon, head back into town for one last walk along the beach or a browse through the high street shops. And before you leave, don’t miss the chance to just sit on a bench by the harbour, or in the quiet of your holiday home’s garden, and soak in the calm that makes this little corner of Scotland so special.

