A charming, characterful and deceptively spacious five-bedroom terraced house in the heart of South Queensferry, complete with a garden studio, sauna and hot tub, is currently available for offers over £599,995.

Located on the High Street, 6 Mid Terrace is close to many restaurants, bars and boutique shops with further amenities a short distance from the property. Dalmeny Railway Station and the Queensferry Crossing are close by, providing quick and easy access to Edinburgh and the north.

In move-in condition, the deceptively spacious accommodation, which is laid out over three levels, merits internal viewing to be fully appreciated. You can book a viewing by calling Deans Properties on 0131 253 2707 or clicking here.

1 . 6 Mid Terrace, South Queensferry An excellent opportunity has arisen to purchase this rarely available and unique traditional extended mid terraced townhouse situated within the desirable picturesque seaside town of South Queensferry. Photo: Deans Photo Sales

2 . Garden with studio and hot tub A feature of this property has to be the established and extensive south facing rear garden with hot tub, raised decked patio area and studio which would make an ideal home office. There is also the benefit of a single garage and gas central heating. Photo: Deans Photo Sales

3 . Living room The lovely, well-proportioned south facing living room with patio doors to the rear garden Photo: Deans Photo Sales

4 . Kitchen The quaint fitted breakfasting kitchen with utility room Photo: Deans Photo Sales