News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Stephen Tompkinson found not guilty of causing grievous bodily harm
Duchess of Edinburgh’s prayers for woman hurt in royal escort crash
Adam Price quits as Plaid Cymru leader after report
Train operator to be brought under government control
Key takes from Donald Trump’s controversial CNN interview

East Lothian for sale: Charming cottage in Ormiston with its own cinema, summerhouse and hot tub

Incredible cottage on the market in East Lothian with its own cinema and hot tub

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 11th May 2023, 15:08 BST
Updated 11th May 2023, 15:08 BST

This charming four-bedroom cottage in East Lothian with a home cinema, summerhouse and hot tub is currently for sale at offers over £440,000.

The property at 3 Tynemount Farm Cottage, Ormiston, is a rarely available property with a detached workshop with accommodation, and offers potential to make one single property. In excellent decorative order throughout, it has oil fired central heating and double glazing. To view this property, call 0131 2532239.

The hot tub is situated under the balcony of the converted workshop.

1. Hot tub

The hot tub is situated under the balcony of the converted workshop. Photo: Ross McBride

Photo Sales
The large cinema room, situated in the workshop, with twin velux windows, offering the magic of the cinema in the comfort of your own home.

2. Home cinema room

The large cinema room, situated in the workshop, with twin velux windows, offering the magic of the cinema in the comfort of your own home. Photo: Ross McBride

Photo Sales
The front facing living room with superb views over the open countryside and solid fuel fire set within attractive surroundings.

3. Lounge

The front facing living room with superb views over the open countryside and solid fuel fire set within attractive surroundings. Photo: Ross McBride

Photo Sales
The large and bright sunroom and dining area with French doors to the rear garden.

4. Sun room / dining area

The large and bright sunroom and dining area with French doors to the rear garden. Photo: Ross McBride

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:East Lothian