East Lothian for sale: Charming cottage in Ormiston with its own cinema, summerhouse and hot tub
Incredible cottage on the market in East Lothian with its own cinema and hot tub
This charming four-bedroom cottage in East Lothian with a home cinema, summerhouse and hot tub is currently for sale at offers over £440,000.
The property at 3 Tynemount Farm Cottage, Ormiston, is a rarely available property with a detached workshop with accommodation, and offers potential to make one single property. In excellent decorative order throughout, it has oil fired central heating and double glazing. To view this property, call 0131 2532239.