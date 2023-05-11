News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh for sale: 6-bedroom detached house in Braids with a stunning extension on the market

Large Edinburgh family home on the market at just under £1 million

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 11th May 2023, 04:45 BST

A large six-bedroom detached family home in the Braids with an impressive extension and lots of space, is currently up for sale at offers over £975,000.

The property at 211 Braid Road is an impressive and deceptively spacious detached house set within well maintained landscaped gardens and boasting a detached double garage to the rear with driveway providing additional off street parking. To view this property, call selling agent Lindsays on 0131 253 2327.

The family/garden room is flooded with natural light and the cantilevered corner bifold doors allow uninterrupted 90' degree access to the decking, pond and pizza oven allowing a seamless transition between house and garden.

1. Family room

The family/garden room is flooded with natural light and the cantilevered corner bifold doors allow uninterrupted 90' degree access to the decking, pond and pizza oven allowing a seamless transition between house and garden.

The stylish fully fitted kitchen in this Braids property.

2. Kitchen

The stylish fully fitted kitchen in this Braids property.

The well presented decking provides the perfect border between the garden and the home.

3. Decking

The well presented decking provides the perfect border between the garden and the home.

This stunning property of around 2400 sq ft has been sympathetically extended by the present owner to offer a flexible family home which is full of character and charm.

4. 211 Braid Road

This stunning property of around 2400 sq ft has been sympathetically extended by the present owner to offer a flexible family home which is full of character and charm.

