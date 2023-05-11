Edinburgh for sale: 6-bedroom detached house in Braids with a stunning extension on the market
Large Edinburgh family home on the market at just under £1 million
A large six-bedroom detached family home in the Braids with an impressive extension and lots of space, is currently up for sale at offers over £975,000.
The property at 211 Braid Road is an impressive and deceptively spacious detached house set within well maintained landscaped gardens and boasting a detached double garage to the rear with driveway providing additional off street parking. To view this property, call selling agent Lindsays on 0131 253 2327.