The property, in West Mains Street, is situated in the heart of the East Lothian village and is on the market at offers over £895,000.
As well as its six spacious bedrooms, the home boasts an open plan kitchen, dining and living area as well as a drawing room, garden gym and a large bathroom.
For more information or to arrange a viewing, visit the ESPC website.
1. Exterior
The six bedroom terraced house in Aberlady is on the market at offers over £895,000. | ESPC
2. Kitchen
The property has a beautiful, spacious kitchen which is fitted with an Aga. | ESPC
3. Dining area
The dining area is spacious and bathed in natural light. | ESPC
4. Living area
The open plan layout of the house means the dining room opens up to a spacious family and living area. | ESPC
