East Lothian for sale: Stunning house in Aberlady with six bedrooms, gym and garden

By Rhoda Morrison
Published 22nd Jun 2024, 04:45 BST

A stunning six-bedroom home in Aberlady is on the market and comes complete with a large garden, mezzanine and a gym.

The property, in West Mains Street, is situated in the heart of the East Lothian village and is on the market at offers over £895,000.

As well as its six spacious bedrooms, the home boasts an open plan kitchen, dining and living area as well as a drawing room, garden gym and a large bathroom.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, visit the ESPC website.

The six bedroom terraced house in Aberlady is on the market at offers over £895,000.

1. Exterior

The six bedroom terraced house in Aberlady is on the market at offers over £895,000. | ESPC

The property has a beautiful, spacious kitchen which is fitted with an Aga.

2. Kitchen

The property has a beautiful, spacious kitchen which is fitted with an Aga. | ESPC

The dining area is spacious and bathed in natural light.

3. Dining area

The dining area is spacious and bathed in natural light. | ESPC

The open plan layout of the house means the dining room opens up to a spacious family and living area.

4. Living area

The open plan layout of the house means the dining room opens up to a spacious family and living area. | ESPC

