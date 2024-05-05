Watch more of our videos on Shots!

East Lothian is set to get a new boutique hotel this summer following extensive refurbishments to a popular Aberlady restaurant and guest house.

Nestled in the heart of Aberlady, The Leddie will be a luxury retreat will offer 27 beds, a bar and 70 cover restaurant - with a cosy lounge area featuring ‘a roaring fire and inviting nooks.’ Guests will also be able to enjoy a drink in The Leddie’s spacious front and rear terraces, which owners say is the perfect place to lounge and linger from noon until night.

Owners say The Leddie was the original name for nearby Peffer Burn that runs through the town. The hotel occupies the site known for decades as the Ducks Inn, which was a popular restaurant and guest house run my husband and wife duo Malcom and Fiona Duck for 19 years.

The Ducks Inn was bought by Northern Irish investment firm Wirefox in September last year and has since undergone extensive refurbishment with the design inspired by the local surroundings ‘that both celebrates and transcends the area’s rich history.’

The general manager of The Leddie, Robert Clark, previously worked in some of the best front of house roles in the country including The Scran & Scallie in Edinburgh and the Bonnie Badger in Gullane.

Mr Clark said: “I am delighted to have joined Wirefox at the early stages of the Marram collection and cannot wait to launch this beautiful property after all the hard work that has gone into it, from everyone involved. It is an exciting time and we are focused on providing great hospitality for all of our guests, and we can’t wait to open our doors and welcome you this summer.”