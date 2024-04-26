East Lothian crime: Several youths identified in connection with suspected North Berwick arson attack
East Lothian police say they have identified a number of youths who were present at the time a community shelter was ‘damaged beyond repair’.
It is understood that a deliberate fire was set on the evening of Saturday, March 30 at Lodge Grounds. The fire resulted in a wooden shelter being ‘damaged beyond repair’. Police say the young people in question ‘have been spoken to’ with their parents present.
The shelter was purchased and maintained by North Berwick Youth Project (NBYP) for use by the local community. Local charity NBYP was established in 2001 and offers ‘young people support in varying areas’ where youths can socialise and gain employability support.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A number of youths, mainly local to the North Berwick area, have been identified as being present at the time of the incident and have been spoken to by Police in the presence of their parents.”
They added: “A Youth Offending Report has been submitted in relation to this incident.”