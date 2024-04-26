Watch more of our videos on Shots!

East Lothian police say they have identified a number of youths who were present at the time a community shelter was ‘damaged beyond repair’.

It is understood that a deliberate fire was set on the evening of Saturday, March 30 at Lodge Grounds. The fire resulted in a wooden shelter being ‘damaged beyond repair’. Police say the young people in question ‘have been spoken to’ with their parents present.

The shelter in North Berwick was ‘damaged beyond repair' on March 30. Photo: Police Scotland

The shelter was purchased and maintained by North Berwick Youth Project (NBYP) for use by the local community. Local charity NBYP was established in 2001 and offers ‘young people support in varying areas’ where youths can socialise and gain employability support.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A number of youths, mainly local to the North Berwick area, have been identified as being present at the time of the incident and have been spoken to by Police in the presence of their parents.”