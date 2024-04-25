East Lothian crime: Two men arrested and charged after 'number of weapons' discovered at Haddington property

The pair have been released on bail after appearing at the Edinburgh Sheriff Court
By Neil Johnstone
Published 25th Apr 2024, 13:26 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2024, 13:28 BST
Two men have been arrested and charged following the discovery of weapons and ammunition at an East Lothian property.

Police officers from the East Lothian Community Action Team accompanied by the Domestic Pack Team and local community officers executed a search warrant at an address in the Craig Avenue area of Haddington on Friday, April 19.

During the search a number of weapons and ammunition were found along with other component parts. A personal amount of cannabis was also found

Two men were arrested after police found a number of weapon at East Lothian property

Two males were arrested and charged with numerous offences under the Air Weapon Licensing Act, Misuse of Drugs Act and Criminal Law (Consolidation) (Scotland) Act 1995.

Both men were taken into custody and later appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court. The men have now been released on bail.

