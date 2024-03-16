Watch more of our videos on Shots!

North Berwick has been named the best place to live in the UK - topping the list of a recent nationwide survey.

Now in its 12th year, The Best Places to Live is an annual guide by The Sunday Times, with judges travelling the length and breadth of the UK to find the most desirable locations in the country. This is the first time a Scottish location has taken the top spot, with judges praising the seaside town for its thriving high street, beautiful beaches, culture and transport links.

Visiting the coastal East Lothian town, The Sunday Times noted there is ‘natural beauty is everywhere you look’ and ‘young families are more and more able to afford a house, although they still need deep pockets.’

So why is North Berwick the best place to live in the UK? Let’s take a look.

What are house prices like in North Berwick?

With a population of 15,000, North Berwick is a picturesque and vibrant town less than 30 miles from Scotland’s capital. Judges at The Sunday Times list a host of activities for residents and visitors to take part in from rowing and sea kayaking to golf and tennis.

The publication noted ‘there’s evidence that the demographic is becoming increasingly diverse’ and suggested that the development of new homes allows more young families to buy a home here. The article stated that the average house price is £515,500 and a ‘one-bedroom flat on the high street will set you back about £300,000.’

What are the best restaurants and cafes in North Berwick? Best places to eat

Herringbone

Serving an array of delicious seafood small plates from pan fried chilli and lime prawns, East Lothian seafood chowder to cranberry and ginger cured salmon - the selection on offer here uses ‘the best seasonal and regional ingredients.’ Mains include cajun blackened salmon, kohlrabi fondant and slow braised feather blade steak with the food offerings complemented by a wine menu and ‘beautifully crafted cocktails.’

The Lobster Shack

Judges at The Sunday Times highlighted several North Berwick restaurants in their review. One intriguing mention was The Lobster Shack, located at the harbour, which ‘serves seafood fresh from the boat — and its fish tacos are to die for.’

Bostock Bakery

Specialising in ‘slow fermentation breads, French style pastries, cakes and tarts’ and savoury items, all items here are baked fresh on the day using ingredients from local suppliers. Sweet treats include here include Basque cheesecake, raspberry and pistachio tarts and salter caramel brownies. The Times notes that the ‘supersized croissants at Bostock Bakery are famous for miles around.’

Cake Café

Whether it’s lunch, brunch, sweet or savoury, the family friendly café on the High Street has got you covered. Offering a wide selection of cakes, pastries, sandwiches and other small plates, the Cake Café comes highly recommended.

Home of gorgeous beaches

North Berwick boasts beautiful beaches that provides stunning views of the Bass Rock and the Firth of Forth. Popular with families, little ones can often be seen exploring the rock pools alongside the bird spotters and sun bathers (weather permitting). The beach is also right next to the town centre where residents and visitors can go between the vibrant busy streets and a tranquil setting in just minutes. In their review The Times said ‘natural beauty is everywhere you look’ from the tranquil beaches, Bass Rock, the ‘hulking hills’ and the ‘glinting sea.’

Judges at The Sunday Times were impressed by the combination of North Berwick's thriving high street, beaches and its easy connections to Edinburgh

What shops are in North Berwick? A look at the high street scene

For those looking to explore the East Lothian town on land and water, Great Escape sells everything from hiking gear, wetsuits, leisure clothing and paddle board equipment.

There is a wide selection of giftshops in the seaside town including Time & Tide, Madame Butterfly and Paper Flower. Fashion shops on the High Street include Meg Maitland, S&D Clothing Boutique and All About Country Wear.

After arriving in North Berwick, visitors will not need to travel far to find anything they could possibly need, with the town’s centre also including pet stores, art and craft shops and a range of homeware, book and charity shops.

How do you get to North Berwick? Transport links

North Berwick enjoys great transport links with Edinburgh and neighbouring towns. The East Coast Bus service 124 runs at regular intervals to and from Edinburgh’s city centre and ScotRail operate direct trains between the capital and the seaside haven 42 times a day.

What schools are in North Berwick?