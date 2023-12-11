Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An East Lothian interior designer, known for her vibrant bespoke furniture has opened her first shop today after 15 years in the industry.

Emma Cross, who has operated out of her Gullane design studio since 2008 is expanding her eponymous design business where customers can find one-of-a-kind pieces of furniture artfully restored in Emma’s signature style.

Located in North Berwick, The Store on Station Road also stocks custom-made seating and beds, lighting, soft furnishings, luxury bedding, and homeware that cannot be found anywhere else on the High Street. Staying true to Emma’s bold, playful and contemporary design sense, the furnishings on offer place emphasis on fun and interesting unique finds that will add a pop of colour to everyone’s homes.

Founded by interior designer Emma Cross, The Store at 7 Station Road in North Berwick opens today

Emma said: “I’ve always been passionate about bringing colour into people’s lives, using it to create bold accents in a room, mixing palettes, textures and patterns to create harmony. The Store will celebrate colour through the curated items that will be on display, made by super-talented independent designers and producers with whom I’ve had the great pleasure to work over the years.”

Taking over a North Berwick shop formerly occupied by Castle Cottage Interiors, The Store has transformed the space into a bright and airy retail experience where customers can also purchase wallpapers and fabrics and visitors can also visit The Store to inquire about individual upholstery commissions placed for furniture or headboards.

In the last 15 years, Emma has built an impressive roster of residential and commercial clients with her keen eye and creative flair gaining her contracts with iconic design houses and furniture makers such as Charlotte James in Edinburgh. Emma is also the official East Lothian stockist for Designers Guild, Nobilis, Pierre Frey and Thibaut. Emma’s design studio in Gullane will remain open by appointment for larger design projects.

Carla Henderson, owner of Castle Cottage Interiors, the former occupiers of the shop on Station Road, will continue to be involved in a design capacity at The Store. Emma said: “I’m so happy that Carla has remained a part of the business given the brilliant reputation she has built for Castle Cottage as a shopping destination for interiors. Her ongoing contribution will be hugely valued by myself and by customers.”