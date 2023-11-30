The venue takes inspiration from the iconic Moulin Rouge and La République district in Paris

A swish new cocktail bar inspired by 1920s prohibition Paris has arrived in Edinburgh city centre – and it certainly has the ‘wow’ factor.

Encore Edinburgh, which is located beneath the bustling West End Brasserie restaurant on Hope Street, opened its doors for the first time on Thursday.

The new late-night speakeasy provides a sexy and exciting ambiance with refined performance nights where guests can escape the realm and experience a new level of merriment.

Encore Edinburgh has opened on Hope Street in the Capital, beneath the bustling Parisian-style West End Brasserie restaurant.

The flamboyant interior creations take inspiration from Paris's Moulin Rouge and La République district. As you enter, guests are immediately dazzled by a certain 'Je Ne Sais Quoi' lighting installation in the entrance hall and the bar lounge features chic red velvet sofas, rich textile upholstery.

Each group table is a booth, and each booth is both romantic and sumptuous, with ‘Press for Cocktails’ buttons and mini TV screens offering an exceptional vibe mixed in with retro decorations. The venue also features a quirky photo booth for guests to capture their experience.

Now one of the city's most glamorous lounges, Encore offers a signature food menu of Scottish and French classics reinvented with the finest ingredients. With Petit Croque Madame, Goats Cheese & Beetroot Crostini, Potatoes & Caviar, Dry Aged Beef Carpaccio, French Onion Soup Dumplings and a Charcuterie Boards to share, Encore offers delicious plates of food paired perfectly with cocktails for any occasion.

The cocktail list, meanwhile, brings drama and curiosity to the venue and includes Bisous Au Chocolat with Chambord, Rum, Baileys, Tai Maria and Chocolate Bitters; Showstopper Bramble - Chambord, Gin, Lemon Juice and Suga; and La Vie En Rose - Gin, Lillet Rose and Elderflower. All the classic cocktails from a French Martini to a Pina Colada accompany the new creations as well as sharing cocktails that include The Roller Disco, where a Champagne cocktail is served at your table from a Disco Ball Trolley.

One of the city's most glamorous lounges, Encore offers an exciting cocktail list and a food menu of reinvented Scottish and French classics.

Caledonian Heritable Area Manager, Jay Glass said: “This brand-new cocktail bar and lounge beautifully captures the essence of 1920s prohibition Paris with a modern twist, offering a diverse selection of exquisite bespoke cocktails, premium spirits, and shareable small plates.

“It's unique and innovative, playful and audacious and allows guests to experience a night out full of enjoyment with every bite and every sip. It is a one-of-a-kind for the city that we hope both residents and visitors will love and remember their visit no matter what the occasion.”