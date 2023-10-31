News you can trust since 1873
East Lothian for sale: Three bedroom home in converted barn in Aberlady for sale

East Lothian converted barn property on the market
Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 31st Oct 2023, 15:14 GMT
Updated 31st Oct 2023, 15:15 GMT

This three-bedroom family home in a converted barn forming part of a small, exclusive cul-de-sac development in Aberlady, is currently available at offers over £515,000.

The home at The Barn, 15 The Gardens, has three reception areas, a breakfasting kitchen, three bedrooms, a shower room and a bathroom, plus lovely mature gardens, an attached single garage, and a private driveway.

You can book a viewing at this property, by going to the Gilson Gray website.

The home’s front door opens into a conservatory, presenting a versatile reception/sitting area with ample space for configurations of lounge furniture. From here, a hall is accessed which leads to the remaining ground-floor accommodation. The home enjoys two bright and spacious reception rooms – a living room on the first floor and a dining room on the ground floor.

1. The Barn

The living room is brightly lit by dual-aspect windows and decorated in muted hues, enhanced by handsome wood flooring. Ample floorspace is provided for configurations of furniture, all arranged around a wall-set wood-burning stove, and a door affords access to an external staircase which leads down to the rear garden.

2. Living room

The home’s front door opens into a conservatory, presenting a versatile reception/sitting area with ample space for configurations of lounge furniture. From here, a hall is accessed which leads to the remaining ground-floor accommodation.

3. Conservatory

Externally, the property is flanked by gardens to the front and rear, with the latter notably benefiting from a favourable south-facing aspect. The rear garden enjoy privacy and seclusion owing to leafy hedges, mature trees and shrubbery, offering a lovely space in which to relax during the warmer months. Excellent off-street parking for multiple cars is provided by an attached single garage (with electricity, a sink, and the central heating boiler) and private front and rear driveways.

4. Garden

