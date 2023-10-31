4 . Garden

Externally, the property is flanked by gardens to the front and rear, with the latter notably benefiting from a favourable south-facing aspect. The rear garden enjoy privacy and seclusion owing to leafy hedges, mature trees and shrubbery, offering a lovely space in which to relax during the warmer months. Excellent off-street parking for multiple cars is provided by an attached single garage (with electricity, a sink, and the central heating boiler) and private front and rear driveways. Photo: Gilson Gray