East Lothian houses for sale: Stunning five bedroom family home at converted Tranent steading

Stunning East Lothian property overlooks 17th century Bankton House

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 20th Apr 2023, 12:27 BST
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 12:27 BST

This impressive five bedroom family home at a converted steading in Tranent is currently on the market at offers over £420,000. The property at 2 Bankton House Steading overlooks the 17th century Bankton House, with spectacular views as far as the Pentland Hills. This former steading has been converted into a three-storey family home, well presented with contemporary minimalist interiors, and including congenial living spaces, five bedrooms, a four-piece bathroom, a shower room, and a ground-floor WC.

Rob McGregor, associate director for property sales at Gilson Gray, said: “The property offers flexible family accommodation in a semi-rural setting with immediate and direct access to excellent transport links into the centre of Edinburgh.”

1. 2 Bankton House Steading

This former East Lothian steading offers spectacular views as far as the Pentland Hills.

2. Spectacular views

The contemporary wood-toned kitchen comes well-equipped with a selection of stylish integrated cabinets, a durable granite worktop, a deep pantry cupboard, and an adjoining coordinating utility room.

3. Kitchen

The living area enjoys a social flow, via partially-glazed double doors, into a kitchen arranged around a central dining area.

4. Living room

