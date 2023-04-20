This impressive five bedroom family home at a converted steading in Tranent is currently on the market at offers over £420,000. The property at 2 Bankton House Steading overlooks the 17th century Bankton House, with spectacular views as far as the Pentland Hills. This former steading has been converted into a three-storey family home, well presented with contemporary minimalist interiors, and including congenial living spaces, five bedrooms, a four-piece bathroom, a shower room, and a ground-floor WC.