Most of the houses and flats are located in the Capital, however, some are further afield, in East Lothian and Fife – suggesting that some buyers are keen for more rural properties away from the city. The housing market is moving fast in the area, as several of the homes featured are now ‘under offer’.
These are the top 9 most viewed properties on the ESPC website in May.
1. Hope Cottage, East Lothian
This charming country cottage was one of the most viewed properties on the ESPC website last month. The four-bedroom house, which is located in the village of Stenton in East Lothian, has period properties, garden grounds and an attractive south-facing conservatory. Hope Cottage is on the market for offers over £570,000. Photo: ESPC
2. 447 Gilmerton Road, Edinburgh
This Edinburgh property in Gilmerton was popular with house-hunters last month. The four-bed detached bungalow, which has an attic conversion, private gardens and secure off-street parking, is described as "an ideal family home by ESPC. The house is going for offers over £375,000. Photo: ESPC
3. 55-7 North Fort Street, Edinburgh
This quirky top-floor flat in Leith has been viewed many times by Edinburgh buyers. The two-bedroom property, which is conveniently located near Newhaven and the Shore, was going for offers over £159,000, but is now under offer. Photo: ESPC
4. 51 Bonaly Crescent, Edinburgh
This detached house in the Colinton area in Edinburgh is currently under offer, but it has gained the attention of many house-hunters. The family home has three bedrooms, a conservatory, a garage and a spacious garden. The property is being sold for offers over £589,000. Photo: ESPC