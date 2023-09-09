News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh flat for sale: One-bedroom flat at foot of Edinburgh Castle with balcony on the market

The flat is perfect for someone who wants to live in the heart of the city
By Rhoda Morrison
Published 9th Sep 2023, 04:45 BST

A one-bedroom flat located at the foot of Edinburgh Castle is on the market, with offers starting at £275,000. The modern and airy open-plan flat would be perfect for a single person or couple looking for somewhere to live in the heart of the city.

For more information or to organise a viewing of the property, visit the ESPC website.

The one-bedroom flat is situated at the foot of Edinburgh Castle and is just a short walk from the Grassmarket.

1. Prime position

The one-bedroom flat is situated at the foot of Edinburgh Castle and is just a short walk from the Grassmarket. Photo: ESPC

The stylish shower room comprises a wall-mounted vanity cabinet, back to wall WC and a shower. There is also a utility cupboard which houses a washing machine, which is included in the sale.

2. Shower room

The stylish shower room comprises a wall-mounted vanity cabinet, back to wall WC and a shower. There is also a utility cupboard which houses a washing machine, which is included in the sale. Photo: ESPC

The flat's open plan reception area branches into all rooms of the flat.

3. Open plan

The flat's open plan reception area branches into all rooms of the flat. Photo: ESPC

The light and airy bedroom has built in wardrobes and offers stunning views of Edinburgh Castle.

4. Bedroom

The light and airy bedroom has built in wardrobes and offers stunning views of Edinburgh Castle. Photo: ESPC

