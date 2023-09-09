Edinburgh flat for sale: One-bedroom flat at foot of Edinburgh Castle with balcony on the market
The flat is perfect for someone who wants to live in the heart of the city
By Rhoda Morrison
Published 9th Sep 2023, 04:45 BST
A one-bedroom flat located at the foot of Edinburgh Castle is on the market, with offers starting at £275,000. The modern and airy open-plan flat would be perfect for a single person or couple looking for somewhere to live in the heart of the city.
For more information or to organise a viewing of the property, visit the ESPC website.
