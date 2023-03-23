News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh for sale: Bright two bedroom main door lower villa in Shandon hits the property market

Desirable Shandon flat on the market in Edinburgh

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 12:48 GMT
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 12:49 GMT

Our latest featured Edinburgh property is a bright and welcoming two bedroom main door lower villa in Shandon, currently available for offers over £275,000. The home at 22 Primrose Terrace enjoys a tranquil setting, in the popular Shandon Colonies, near Harrison Park. Approached via a cobbled lane, the property sits behind a white picket gate and sunny private front garden. To view this property, call 0131 253 2994.

The living room is finished in soft, neutral tones, and boasts a cast iron fireplace, inset with gas 'living flame' fire, traditional Edinburgh Press and recessed casement window with working shutters.

1. Living room

The living room is finished in soft, neutral tones, and boasts a cast iron fireplace, inset with gas ‘living flame’ fire, traditional Edinburgh Press and recessed casement window with working shutters. Photo: ESPC

The stylish kitchen, fitted with sleek white cabinets paired with wood effect worktops and a built-in electric hob and single oven with S/S chimney hood above.

2. Kitchen

The stylish kitchen, fitted with sleek white cabinets paired with wood effect worktops and a built-in electric hob and single oven with S/S chimney hood above. Photo: ESPC

The front door swings open to reveal an entrance vestibule and airy hallway, where stripped floorboards and tall ceilings give a glimpse of the characterful interiors to follow.

3. Warm welcome

The front door swings open to reveal an entrance vestibule and airy hallway, where stripped floorboards and tall ceilings give a glimpse of the characterful interiors to follow. Photo: ESPC

A seldom available, yet highly desirable Colonies flat, this two-bedroom main door lower villa enjoys a tranquil setting, in the popular Shandon Colonies, close to Harrison Park.

4. 22 Primrose Terrace

A seldom available, yet highly desirable Colonies flat, this two-bedroom main door lower villa enjoys a tranquil setting, in the popular Shandon Colonies, close to Harrison Park. Photo: ESPC

