Our latest featured Edinburgh property is a bright and welcoming two bedroom main door lower villa in Shandon, currently available for offers over £275,000. The home at 22 Primrose Terrace enjoys a tranquil setting, in the popular Shandon Colonies, near Harrison Park. Approached via a cobbled lane, the property sits behind a white picket gate and sunny private front garden. To view this property, call 0131 253 2994.
1. Living room
The living room is finished in soft, neutral tones, and boasts a cast iron fireplace, inset with gas ‘living flame’ fire, traditional Edinburgh Press and recessed casement window with working shutters. Photo: ESPC
2. Kitchen
The stylish kitchen, fitted with sleek white cabinets paired with wood effect worktops and a built-in electric hob and single oven with S/S chimney hood above. Photo: ESPC
3. Warm welcome
The front door swings open to reveal an entrance vestibule and airy hallway, where stripped floorboards and tall ceilings give a glimpse of the characterful interiors to follow. Photo: ESPC
4. 22 Primrose Terrace
A seldom available, yet highly desirable Colonies flat, this two-bedroom main door lower villa enjoys a tranquil setting, in the popular Shandon Colonies, close to Harrison Park. Photo: ESPC