News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Edinburgh for sale: Tardis-like property in Lanark Road hides six bedrooms, summerhouse and huge kitchen diner

Look inside detached Edinburgh property for sale offers six bedrooms and summerhouse

Ginny Sanderson
By Ginny Sanderson
1 hour ago
Updated 13th Mar 2023, 3:34pm

A Tardis-like property is on the market in the desirable Kingsknowe area to the south west of Edinburgh. Found in Lanark Road, its cosy outwards appearance hides six bedrooms, two conservatories, a decent-sized garden and three bathrooms. Currently on sale with Purple Bricks for offers over £700,000, let’s take a look to see what it has to offer.

The 10 richest streets in Edinburgh with the most expensive house prices, in pictures

Unassuming on the outside, this property hides six bedrooms, a large kitchen and living area, "stunning" garden, and summerhouse.

1. Exterior

Unassuming on the outside, this property hides six bedrooms, a large kitchen and living area, "stunning" garden, and summerhouse.

Photo: Purple Bricks

Photo Sales
The spacious living room features a living flame gas fire and French doors leading out to the garden.

2. Living room

The spacious living room features a living flame gas fire and French doors leading out to the garden.

Photo: Purple Bricks

Photo Sales
The extended kitchen area has ample fitted floor and wall storage with integrated gas hob and electric oven, dishwasher and long breakfast bar.

3. Kitchen

The extended kitchen area has ample fitted floor and wall storage with integrated gas hob and electric oven, dishwasher and long breakfast bar.

Photo: Purple Bricks

Photo Sales
The property comprises six bedrooms, including a master bedroom which leads to its own private sun lounge, a double bedroom with an ensuite, and four other decent sized rooms.

4. Bedroom

The property comprises six bedrooms, including a master bedroom which leads to its own private sun lounge, a double bedroom with an ensuite, and four other decent sized rooms.

Photo: Purple Bricks

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Edinburgh