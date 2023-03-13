Edinburgh for sale: Tardis-like property in Lanark Road hides six bedrooms, summerhouse and huge kitchen diner
A Tardis-like property is on the market in the desirable Kingsknowe area to the south west of Edinburgh. Found in Lanark Road, its cosy outwards appearance hides six bedrooms, two conservatories, a decent-sized garden and three bathrooms. Currently on sale with Purple Bricks for offers over £700,000, let’s take a look to see what it has to offer.
