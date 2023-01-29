News you can trust since 1873
The 10 richest streets in Edinburgh with the most expensive house prices - from Ann Street to Regent Terrace

These are the 10 most expensive streets to live on in Edinburgh

By Ginny Sanderson
8 minutes ago
Updated 29th Jan 2023, 4:25pm

With its striking architecture, vibrant history, and sweeping green spaces, Edinburgh really is the best city in the world. But living here is not cheap. The Capital is the most expensive place to live in Scotland, and has even been named the most expensive city to rent in the UK.

But, if you happen to have a few million down the back of the sofa, there are some truly picturesque places to live. Let’s take a look at the 10 most expensive streets in Edinburgh, according to the latest data from the Bank of Scotland.

Look inside the most expensive property on the market in Edinburgh for £1.5 million

1. Ann Street

Ann Street is currently the most expensive street in Edinburgh. Found in the sought-after Stockbridge area, the average house price is £1,685,000

2. Wester Coates Avenue

Wester Coates Avenue is situated in the desirable Murrayfield part of town, with average property prices at £1,615,000

3. Regent Terrace

A stone's throw from the Palace of Holyroodhouse, Regent Terrace is made up of classical townhouses and includes the United States Consulate. House prices average around £1,529,000

4. Danube Street

Danube Street in Stockbridge is filled with elegant Georgian townhouses, with number 17 having served as the infamous brothel of Dora Noyce in the 1940s. This hasn't affected house prices though, with the average at around £1,449,000

