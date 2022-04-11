The study was conducted by insurance experts at Protectivity to assess how the cost of living crisis is affecting solo renters across the country.

The research looked at the average monthly salary in each area, the average cost to rent a one-bedroom flat and any additional expenses including food and bills.

It showed that following the increase in the cost of living Edinburgh is the most expensive location in the UK for solo renters.

The average salary is £2,060 after tax and after expenses residents were left with on average £121. Now however, that figure has reduced as the cost of living rises meaning after expenses the average person has -359. That is a monetary difference of -479.4.

The Scottish Capital has overtaken London as the most expensive area following the expenses rise. In London the average salary is £2,513 after tax, after expenses residents had around £850 left over. Now they have just £229 left over, which is still £588 more than Edinburgh residents enjoy.

Sean Walsh, Marketing Manager from Protectivity Insurance comments: “Understandably, with the world reopening people are returning back to city life.

"Typically, renting in the city centre by yourself can be associated with high expenses and renting costs, however our research has highlighted many cities across the UK that are not only affordable, but also offer higher salaries."

