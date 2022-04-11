The group, the Tyre Extinguishers, claim SUVs are a “climate disaster” which cause air pollution and make our roads dangerous, referring to them as unnecessary “luxury emissions” which are flaunted by the wealthy.

They hit a number of vehicles in New Town on Sunday night, deflating the tyres and leaving trademark leaflets explaining to the owner why they were targeted.

The group said they found so many SUVs in the area that they ran out of leaflets and “will be back”.

Police Scotland confirmed it received a number of reports relating to the overnight incidents.

A spokesperson said: "Officers have received reports of tyres on a number of vehicles being deliberately deflated in the New Town area of Edinburgh on Monday, April 11.

"Enquiries are ongoing.”

A notice which has previously been left on targeted SUVs by the Tyre Extinguishers.

The latest actions follow the first month of a Tyre Extinguishers campaign which reportedly saw the tyres of over 2,000 SUVs deflated as the movement spread to Germany, Switzerland, Arizona and Colorado.

The climate activists want to see SUVs banned in urban areas, pollution levies to “tax SUVs out of existence” and investment in public transport. The group said until politicians make the demands a reality it will continue its actions targeting vehicles in city spaces.

A spokesperson for Edinburgh Tyre Extinguishers said: “The rich of the New Town live in the centre of a city with good, cheap public transport. They don’t need to drive these polluting death machines.

"They exist only to flaunt their wealth.”

