Activist group deflating tyres of SUVs across Edinburgh because they are a 'climate disaster'

The Tyre Extinguishers, which organised the action, said it took action against "hundreds" of the vehicles as it wants to make it "impossible" to own one in an urban area.

SUVs were targeted in 13 "well-to-do" locations on Monday night, including seven parts of London, and Brighton, Bristol, Cambridge, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Sheffield.

Drivers woke up to find at least one of their tyres had been let down and a leaflet stating "your gas guzzler kills" placed on their windscreen.

The activists left this leaflet on the bonnet of the cars that had been targeted.

One woman affected posted a photograph of her electric Mercedes-Benz EQC on Twitter as she urged the group to "think before you act".

She wrote: "You let down my tyres and I didn't notice until I started driving with my three children in my car. My car is fully electric.

"We also had a child that required to be at the hospital for an appointment in the city. Thankfully we had a second car."

SUVs feature elements of standard cars but are larger and have off-road capabilities such as high ground clearance.

Marion Walker, of The Tyre Extinguishers, said: "Governments and politicians have failed to protect us from these massive unnecessary vehicles.

"SUVs are a climate disaster, they cause air pollution and are dangerous for other road users."

The group describes itself as "leaderless".

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Officers received reports of tyres being deliberately deflated in The Grange area of Edinburgh on Tuesday, 8 March, 2022.

"Enquiries are ongoing to establish if there is any criminality involved."

