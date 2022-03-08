The emergency services were spotted at a residence near the bowling club in West Barns on Friday, February 25th around 1.30 pm.

Police Scotland confirmed that they were undertaking a pre-planned operation in the area.

They have now been at the residence for over a week.

East Lothian crime: Police remain in West Barns over a week after executing a pre planned operation

On Wednesday last week, a 67-year-old man was arrested in connection with the operation, but was soon released pending further enquiries.

A miscommunication from the police reported a controlled explosion had taken place, although this was later retracted.

On Tuesday, a Police Scotland spokesperson commented: "Officers are continuing enquiries following a pre-planned operation at an address in the West Barns area of East Lothian on Friday, 25 February, 2022.

"We would like to provide reassurance there is no risk to the wider community and thank local residents for their understanding as officers carry out investigations."

